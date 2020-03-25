Security forces in Afghanistan are battling militants who entered a Sikh temple with around 150 people in Kabul at 03:15 GMT on Wednesday, March 25. Some of the worshippers are rescued and causality numbers are still unknown. Around two years ago the Islamic State targeted a Sikh gathering which killed 19 people. The Taliban has denied the involvement in the attack on Wednesday. Although no other groups have taken the responsibility there have been multiple incidents in the country involving the Islamic State.

The witnesses of the incident have reported that the temple has been sealed off by the forces. There were continuous gunfire and explosions being heard from the temple. The pictures published by the local media showed the security force-carrying people on a stretcher out of the scene. Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told AFP news agency said that there are people stuck inside the temple.



A Sikh MP in the Afghan parliament expressed concerns about the people hiding in the temple. They have reportedly switched off their phones. Afghanistan is presently experiencing a political dilemma where two people Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah had claimed victory during the Presidential elections. The US is also involved in the deadlock as they try to bring peace to the country by talking about peace with the Taliban militant group.

(This is a developing story and the timeline will be updated)