Sudiksha Konanki: New Video Shows Missing Pittsburg Student and Joshua Riibe at Hotel Bar Moments Before She Disappeared from Beach [WATCH]

Newly emerged footage shows missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki and the person of interest in her case at an outdoor bar shortly before she disappeared from a Punta Cana beach earlier this month.

In a pair of videos obtained by local outlet Noticia SIN, Konanki, 20, is seen at a resort bar with friends near a man who appears to be Joshua Riibe, the person of interest, appearing to struggle. The college student, who was on spring break in the Dominican Republic, went missing in the early hours of March 6, prompting an urgent search and raising numerous questions about her disappearance, with Riibe taken to police custody.

Chilling Final Video

In one of the videos, the pre-med student and her three friends are seen at the bar when one of the girls, identified by the local outlet as Konanki, suddenly covers her mouth and quickly steps away to bend over near a grassy area a few feet away.

The same girl then returns to the bar, excitedly jumping up and down before embracing one of her friends, as seen in the video.

Meanwhile, a young man, believed to be Riibe, is shown separately bent over and appearing to struggle outside the bar while another man tries to console him. At one point, he stumbles backward.

The man appears to be wearing the same outfit Riibe was seen wearing in previously released surveillance footage, which captured him walking arm-in-arm with Konanki less than two hours before she disappeared.

The footage does not show the two interacting, as they appear to be in separate groups.

A second video shows Konanki alongside three other girls in the lobby of the RIU Hotel & Resort, seen joking and spending time together in the hours leading up to her disappearance.

Police Struggle to Find Konanki

Although local authorities initially suggested that the Indian national drowned in rough surf after going for a swim with Riibe in the early morning, they have not ruled out the possibility of foul play.

Riibe, a 22-year-old senior at St. Cloud University, remains under police surveillance and has undergone extensive questioning by investigators. His passport has been seized, preventing him from leaving the country until officials allow him to do so.

While he is labeled a person of interest, the Iowa native has not been formally accused of any wrongdoing or charged in connection with the Virginia student's disappearance.

Riibe claimed that he pulled Konanki out of the water before passing out after accidentally swallowing seawater.

After regaining consciousness, he returned to his hotel room, believing that Konanki had also left the beach.

Last week, Riibe's parents called for transparency from the authorities, arguing that their son is being held under unfair conditions.