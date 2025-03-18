Sudiksha Konanki Dead: Parents of Missing Pittsburg Student Ask Dominican Republic Cops to Declare Their Daughter Dead as They Give up All Hope

The grieving parents of missing University of Pittsburg student Sudiksha Konanki have requested that Dominican officials to formally declare her dead, according to reports. Her family has come to terms with the fact that she will not be found alive, a source, who has direct insight into the investigation told the Daily Mail.

This comes 11 days after Konanki went missing in the early hours of March 6 while vacationing in Punta Cana for spring break. Her disappearance led to an extensive search involving multiple agencies, even though authorities had warned early on that she had most likely drowned in the turbulent waters. Her family also now believes she downed.

Family Gives Up All Hopes

A local source claims that Sudiksha Konanki's grieving parents, Subbarayudu and SreeDevi, have officially submitted a written request to the National Police, asking for a "legal declaration of death," according to the outlet.

In their letter, they reportedly expressed confidence in the authorities' investigation.

They also said that the last person seen with their daughter, identified as 22-year-old Joshua Riibe, has been fully cooperative with law enforcement.

The insider also said that there is no indication of foul play. It is also reported that specific legal steps must be followed to process the family's request.

Sudiksha's parents have said that they are prepared to follow the required procedures.

It marks a tragic end to the search, which lasted 11 days after the pre-med student first went missing. At the outset, her parents urged authorities to widen the search area and consider the possibility that Sudiksha had not drowned but had instead been kidnapped.

"It's four days, and if she was in water, she would likely have been strewn to shore," Subbarayudu wrote in a statement to police.

"She's not found, so we're asking them to investigate multiple options, like kidnapping or abduction."

Tragic End as Family Surrenders to Fate

The last time Sudiksha's parents spoke with her was during an 8 p.m. phone call on the night of March 5. Riibe was the last person seen with Sudiksha, just before 5 a.m. on March 6. The two had headed to the beach after spending the night drinking with friends.

Riibe told authorities that they went for a swim but were struck by a powerful wave. According to his statement, he used his lifeguard skills to pull her toward the shore, but the last time he saw her, she was standing in waist-deep water.

Riibe managed to make it back to shore and eventually lost consciousness on a sunbed, he claimed. Sudiksha was never seen again.

Footage from surveillance cameras at the luxurious five-star resort captured Riibe and Sudiksha at the bar around 4:05 a.m. on March 6, both appearing to be unwell and vomiting before heading toward the beach.

Another camera captured Riibe holding a cup and placing his arm around Sudiksha's back as they followed their group at 4:15 a.m. By 4:55 a.m., hotel security footage showed two of her friends returning to the resort.

Sudiksha, an Indian national who moved to the U.S. as a child, was on a Caribbean vacation with five female college friends when she was reported missing on Thursday.

A sarong and a pair of flip-flops, thought to belong to the 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student, were discovered on the beach where she disappeared.

Photos of the white mesh beach cover-up and flip-flops—resembling the ones she was last seen wearing—were circulated online.