The satirical comedy-drama 'Succession', which has been created and developed by Jesse Armstrong, has a few parts of its plot inspired by real-life events. The show is an American TV series that premiered on HBO on June 3, 2018.

The series revolves around the lives of a few individuals of the Roy family, who own a global media empire and are fighting to get control of the company, mainly because the owner's health is threatened. "Succession" has been trending ever since its inception for the amazing concept and especially the way this concept has been delivered. It is one show that most people are occupied with after 'Game of Thrones' and the fans seem to be obsessed with it.

According to an article published on 'Variety', there have been six real-life events that have been showcased on the show. The six instances are given below.