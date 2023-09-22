Successful business magnate Santosh T. Dhuwali offers valuable advice to aspiring hoteliers

Our society is opening to new ideologies and accepting new ways of thinking. Amidst all this, new career options are blossoming like never before. In the bustling world of career pursuits, a sector that seems to shine ever so brightly is the hotel industry. But the journey from a mere dream to becoming a successful hotelier can seem daunting. Hence, the successful restaurateur and hotelier Santosh T. Dhuwali has shared some pieces of advice that might be a guiding light for you!

Everyone is becoming a side hustler with the hopes of striking gold by launching a startup. Santosh, who owns restaurants and hotels in Mumbai, Pune, Dubai, and Thailand, says, "To be successful in any business, you need to know what you're doing and be willing to put in work." He further shared a few points:

1. Passion as the Foundation

One of the first pieces of advice Santosh imparts is the necessity of passion. He says, "Passion is the cornerstone of any successful venture. It is the fuel that drives you even when the going gets tough." He believes that when you're passionate about your business, it's not merely work; it's a labor of love.

2. Understanding Your Audience

A key element of Santosh's success lies in his deep understanding of his clientele. He emphasizes that successful hoteliers must take the time to comprehend their guests' needs and desires. He asserts, "You are not just providing accommodation; you are creating an experience that resonates with your guests on a personal level."

3. Building a Stellar Team

According to the entrepreneur, a successful hotelier understands the importance of assembling a stellar team. Santosh states, "Your team is your greatest asset. Nurture their talent, invest in their growth, and empower them to deliver exceptional service.

4. The Dining Experience

Santosh urges entrepreneurs to deliver an unforgettable dining experience for their customers. He asserts that every guest is different and has different tastes, so catering to all needs with an ever-evolving menu is a must. He adds, "You must open your mind to new ideas and possibilities, or you will always be moving too slowly."

5. Never stop innovating

Finally, Santosh urges aspiring hoteliers never to become complacent. "Innovation is the lifeblood of any business," he states. "Keep pushing boundaries, exploring new ideas, and challenging the status quo. This is how you stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of hospitality."

Santosh's journey from a humble beginning to a revered business tycoon in the hospitality industry is a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence. But besides this, he is also admired for his social work. He is the General Secretary for the Maharashtra NCP. Besides that, Santosh has a strong hold in Bandra and is also the observer for Mira Bhayandar. We wish him good luck and hope his businesses keep thriving.