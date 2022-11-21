The Success Story of Marian Esanu, Who Went from $500 as an Immigrant to the US to 8-Figures as an Entrepreneur

In Clickfunnels, the 8-figure club award is one of the most recognizable and prestigious accolades an entrepreneur can achieve. The "Two Comma Club" was created by New York Times Best-Selling Author and Co-Founder of ClickFunnels, Russell Brunson, which is an award for those who have generated over $1,000,000 using Clickfunnels.

In September 2022, Marian Esanu was awarded an 8-Figure Award at the Funnel Hacking Live conference, as he rises to the top as a notable and trusted figure in the online space.

Marian's inspiring success is 100% self-made. He immigrated to the US in 2012 with his wife, with only $500 in his wallet. Together, they confronted difficulties head-on, such as learning a new language and culture and learning how to function in a different economy.

Today, he is a personal branding strategist, podcaster, and investor who specializes in helping service-based business owners and online creators build an omnipresent profitable personal brand. He states, "First, you must build trust by producing high-quality content that shows you can solve your customer's problems."

Marian is also the author of the book "Brand Up: The Ultimate Playbook For Building A 7-Figure Personal Or Business Brand From Scratch" which delves deeper into how to dominate the online space, how to become omnipresent online, and how to go from hunting for clients to being hunted.

He is also the host of the highly-rated podcast "Momentum", where he has hosted several episodes with guest speakers, including Grant Cardone, Brad Lea, Pat Flynn, and many others.

After moving to the US, Marian and his wife Cosmina worked seven days a week, making the couple's first two years in the US extremely challenging. In order to save money to start their own business, they worked 2-3 jobs at a time, at restaurants and physical labor jobs.

Marian states, "The biggest obstacle was mainly a mindset shift as I had to push myself to become a better version of myself constantly. I had to learn how to go from being an employee to an entrepreneur."

Marian never gave up despite all of these difficulties. He saved up $20,000 by working tirelessly 7 days a week to purchase a truck and start his first business. In his first business, he was transporting equipment for fitness equipment brands. Through trial and error, he turned this business into a 7-figure concierge business in only 2 short years.

As an entrepreneur, utilizing social media and your online presence can be extremely beneficial to increase your know, like, and trust factor. It's a simple, natural law: If people know, like, and trust you, they'll do business with you.

These lessons had Marian believe he could have a greater influence by helping other business owners and entrepreneurs to scale their businesses after the success of his initial venture. He says "now, my goal is to impact 1 million people to become the best version of themselves."