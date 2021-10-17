Subway Worker Shockingly Puts Sandwich Ingredients on Toilet Seat, Posts Video on Social Media

A worker who posted a series of videos vandalizing a Subway restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island has been fired. He filmed himself stepping on sandwich toppings and putting food on toilet seat.

The man, who goes by the name Jumanne Way, posted a series of disturbing and horrifying YouTube videos. He recorded himself throwing bread and other ingredients on the ground and putting food items, including ham and cheese, on a toilet seat. He even drank from Gatorade bottles and put them back on the shelf.

Incriminating Videos

In the videos that he posted, Jumanne can be seen pouring silver buckets of ingredients onto the floor. He also recorded how he went over the meal before putting the cups back behind the counter, presumably to use them later for customers' sandwiches. Last week, he uploaded another video in which he said "F*** Subway" before throwing trays of bread on the floor and walking across them.

As reported by the Insider, the crazy employee's other actions include dumping salad ingredients, including lettuce, tomatoes, and peppers on the bathroom floor and toilet. He also threw trays of bread on the floor and stamped on them.

Why did the Subway Employee Create the Stomach-Churning Mess?

In an interview with Daily Mail, Jumanne disclosed his motive behind the videos. He said, "Unfortunately, I'm a content creator, so I create controversial videos to be able to potentially monetize my audience on YouTube and other social media platforms." He did it because he was trying to draw attention to his films and music.

The YouTuber acknowledged that he was worried about being convicted of a crime but noted that it was "a decision I made over time".

"I just reached a point where I decided I would be willing to take a higher risk for a higher reward," he added. His intention was to make more money through these videos. "There's a lot of consequences within creating controversy but I accept whatever happens."

Jumanne told Daily Mail that $200 was taken out of his final paycheck for the damages and his boss felt "angry and disrespected."

In a statement to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Subway confirmed that the man was an employee at one of its franchises and said he was sacked when the videos surfaced. Subway on Oct. 15 tweeted, "We appreciate you reaching out regarding your concerns. This situation has been addressed and we have confirmed with the franchisee of this location that the employee was immediately terminated after he learned of his actions."

Social Media Outrage

Subway received endless heat by customers online. Netizens are expressing concerns over the viral videos. One Twitter user wrote, "So y'all just pretending that one employee isn't purposely contaminating food during a global pandemic then? Yea I'll never eat your disgusting subs again." Another wrote, "This is the new normal in lives of unskilled workers, they did not respect their work, but dream like bosses!"

One comment read, "Omg, this is the true nightmare." Another read, "Had a friend who worked at subway and he warned me NEVER to eat there because this type of stuff is common."

One user suggested, "Demonetize him, @YouTube." Another said, "Subway needs to sue this guy for attempted poisoning of their customers. Food served this way would not only make someone sick but could cause potentially fatal effects to the consumer. I hope Subway has the fortitude to pursue this incident with a legal, financial case on him."