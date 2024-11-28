Sturm Graz vs Girona Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Austrian champions Sturm Graz will host Spanish side Girona at the Worthersee Stadion on Wednesday for their fifth Champions League match of the season. Sturm Graz suffered a 1-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in their previous European outing on November 5. They currently sit in 33rd place with no points.

Girona, positioned 29th with three points, faced a heavy 4-0 loss to PSV Eindhoven earlier this month. Christian Ilzer, who was the head coach of Sturm Graz, was appointed as the manager of Bundesliga club Hoffenheim in mid-November. As a result of the change, Jurgen Saumel has stepped in to take over as the interim coach of the Austrian side.

Unpredictable Encounter

Saumel's side, while typically seen as underdogs against Dortmund, had an opportunity to capitalize on the German side's injury troubles, with two midfielders having to play in the back four. However, fans might have expected Sturm Graz to make the most of this situation.

Currently, Sturm Graz lead the Austrian Bundesliga with 32 points from 14 matches, holding a five-point advantage over second-place Rapid Vienna. In the Champions League, however, they have struggled, scoring only once in four matches and conceding six goals.

On a more positive note, they have won four of their last six games across all competitions, losing one and drawing one. At home, they've been strong, winning four of their last six matches, though they have lost all six of their recent Champions League home fixtures.

Girona, meanwhile, sit seventh in La Liga with 21 points after 14 games, just four points behind the fourth and final Champions League qualifying spot. Despite a 4-0 loss to PSV in their last Champions League outing, they were competitive until the 55th minute, when Arnau Martinez was sent off.

The defeat wasn't disastrous, as they remain just two points behind PSV, who currently occupy the final spot for the round of 16 in the Champions League.

When and Where

The Sturm Graz vs Girona UEFA Champions League match will be played at the at Merkur Arena, Graz, Austria, on Wednesday, Nov 27. The match begins at 5:45 PM BST, 12:45 PM ET and 11:15 PM IST.

How to Live Stream

United States: The Sturm Graz vs Girona UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Sturm Graz vs Girona UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Sturm Graz vs Girona UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Sturm Graz vs Girona UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Sturm Graz vs Girona UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.