Until now, experts believed that ageing is one long continuous process that moves at the same speed throughout the lives of human beings. However, a new study report has suggested that, in terms of biological ageing, the human body used to shift gears three times during the life of an individual at the ages of 34, 60, and 78.

Researchers who took part in this study revealed that this new finding could help to understand more about the way in which the human body starts breaking down as age passes by. The new breakthrough may also contribute to improving age-related illnesses like Alzheimer's and cardiovascular disorders.

Men and women age differently, says research

The new research report also put forward a new method that can be used to predict the age of people using protein levels in their blood. The research report found that men and women age differently.

"Ageing is a predominant risk factor for several chronic diseases that limit healthspan. By deep mining the ageing plasma proteome, we identified undulating changes during the human lifespan. These changes were the result of clusters of proteins moving in distinct patterns, culminating in the emergence of three waves of ageing," wrote the researchers in their study report.

During the study, researchers analyzed data from the blood plasma of 4,263 people aged 18 to 95. As researchers determined the levels of 3,000 different proteins moving through the biological systems, 1,379 of them were found varying with age.

Cell ageing could help humans stay young

A few months back, another research conducted by experts at USC Viterbi School of Engineering had discovered the cause of cell ageing, and experts believe that this development could help human beings to maintain health and youthfulness forever.

Nick Graham, an assistant professor of chemical engineering and materials sciences who led the study revealed that understanding the real reason behind the ageing of cells could be the key to formulate action plans that will help to drink the fountain of youth.