Police officers face all kinds of situations and dangers in the line of duty. From drunk drivers to quarreling couples to armed robbers, they have seen it all. However, when a deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office went about her business serving papers last week, she met the most unlikely foe of all—an unruly goat.

In a bizarre yet rib ticking incident that occurred on September 1, in Douglasville, Georgia, a deputy who was on her rounds serving civil papers, was head butt to the ground by a rather stubborn goat who refused to get out of the police cruiser after sneaking in through an open door. The horned 'attacker' also helped itself to a snack of official papers that it found inside the car. A video of the hilarious encounter was shared by the sheriff's office on its social media handle.

A Sly 'Burglar'

The 3 minutes and 7 seconds video shows the deputy exiting the car and walking up to the front porch of a house after pulling up in the driveway. The driver's side door, however, remained ajar. She can be seen knocking on the door and waiting for a response. Suddenly, the deputy exclaimed, "S**t!" and rushed to the car.

As she headed to the car, the mystery deepened when she said, "Oh s**t! He is eating the papers!" And when she finally opened the passenger's side front door, she was greeted by a goat that was helping itself to the paperwork on the seat. In a statement, the sheriff's office illustrated how the sly 'thief' got in.

"The deputy explained that due to the number of houses she visits daily, she routinely leaves her vehicle's door open because she has had to retreat on a number of occasions from vicious dogs. Never once did she expect or even consider what was about to happen this day!" the witty statement said.

'Knocking' the Officer Down

Over the course of a few minutes, the deputy is seen trying her best to 'evict' the unruly goat from the car. As the officer continued to coax the uninvited guest out, the stubborn goat continued to munch away on the papers and stayed put. At one point, the deputy can be heard saying in frustration, "Come on. Get Out!"

The hilarity continued as the deputy tried to pat and then gently push the adamant animal from the other side. Nevertheless, the mammal moved on to the passenger's seat and continued to chow down the papers. Her attempts to grab the unyielding animal gently by the horns failed as well. Finally, after much struggle, the goat exited the car, but not without a mouthful of papers. As the deputy tried to salvage the scattered papers, two dogs arrived barking, and she was surrounded by three animals now.

However, as she bent over to pick up some of the strewn documents, the 'notorious' goat tackled her to the ground. The deputy can be heard laughing at the unusualness of the incident, helping herself up, and walking towards the driver's seat. "Even though she was knocked to the ground she was not physically harmed in the incident. At the end of the day we all got a little laugh out of it and we hope you do as well!" the statement said.

While the officer of the law is likely to face numerous more 'dangers' on the job, this probably maybe the weirdest and most memorable encounter of them all.