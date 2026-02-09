Stronger Ringgit Fails to Dampen Chinese New Year Shopping by Singaporeans in Johor

The recent strengthening of the ringgit against the Singapore dollar has had little impact on Chinese New Year sales in Malaysia, with traders reporting strong demand and steady crowds from Singapore ahead of the festive season.

Vendors in Johor said business has remained brisk, particularly from Singaporean shoppers who continue to cross the Causeway for festive purchases. Many traders expect sales to pick up further as Chinese New Year draws nearer, especially over the final weekend before the celebrations.

At the Johor Jaya Chinese New Year market, trader Kenny Ng said customers from Singapore account for more than half of his sales.

The 29-year-old, who sells traditional Malaysian Chinese snacks, noted that while online shopping became common during the Covid-19 pandemic, many shoppers are now returning to physical markets. He added that organised bus services ferrying Singaporeans to and from the market underline the continued appeal of Johor as a shopping destination.

"The crowds are larger this year, with both locals and Singaporeans coming in good numbers," Ng told The Straits Times, adding that he expects footfall to increase further in the coming days.

Similar views were shared by Audrey Tan, a trader selling Chinese New Year decorations, who said Johor remains attractive to Singaporeans despite currency movements. She pointed out that the Singapore dollar is still stronger than the ringgit, making goods comparatively cheaper across the border.

Tan also observed a rise in customers from China this year, alongside the steady Singaporean presence.

At a weekend market in Johor Bahru, jewellery seller Stephanie Hee said crowds were slightly smaller than anticipated, but she attributed this to factors unrelated to the exchange rate.

The 34-year-old noted that the ringgit's appreciation has been evident since last year, yet festive shopping remained healthy during previous peak periods such as Christmas.

The South Johor Petty and Mobile Traders Association also reported encouraging feedback from its members. Chairman Yow Boon Choon said many traders have experienced better sales than in recent years, with expectations of stronger demand as shoppers make last-minute preparations for Chinese New Year.

"The exchange rate has not affected our business so far, and we believe this will continue throughout the festive period," he told The Straits Times.

Last week, the exchange rate stood between RM3.10 and RM3.13 to the Singapore dollar, firmer than the roughly RM3.30 recorded during the same period in 2025. Despite the narrower currency gap, traders say cross-border festive shopping remains resilient.