Strong Earthquake in Java Kills 6; No Tsunami Warning in Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Java in Indonesia at 2 PM local time. At least six people were killed and a large number of buildings damaged in the earthquake. However, tsunami warnings have not been issued so far.

According to US Geological Survey, the earthquake struck Southern coast in Java, Indonesia. It was centered 45 kilometres south of Sumberpucung town of Malang District in East Java province, at a depth of 82 kilometres (51 miles). A statement in this regard was released by Rahmat Triyono, the head of Indonesia's Earthquake and Tsunami Center.

The statement clarified that the earthquake did not have the potential of causing Tsunami. But people have been asked to stay away from slopes as there could be landslides.

The earthquake also caused rock falls. A couple on a motorcycle was badly injured by a rock fall at Lumajang district in East Java. The wife succumbed to injuries but the husband is fighting between life and death.

More than a dozens of homes have been severely damaged. The rescue team has so far found two bodies from debris in Kali Uling village. Two people had reportedly died in the area bordering Lumajang and Malang districts, whereas one person was found dead in Malang.

Ring of Fire

Authorities are still collecting information about the situation. The number of casualties might go up. More details on injure people and damaged properties is still being ascertained. Indonesia is known as Ring of Fire or arc of volcanoes, that faces frequent earthquakes.

This is the second earthquake in Indonesia this week. On April 4, at least 165 people were killed following a downpour triggered by Tropical Cyclone Seroja. Thousands of houses were damaged.

Indonesia's Sulawesi Island had faced another earthquake of 6.2 magnitude in January this year. The quake had killed at least 105 people and injured more than 6,500 people. At least 92,000 people lost their homes. The city of Mamuju was worst affected followed by Majene.