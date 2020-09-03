A strong 5.7 magnitude earthquake has rattled residents of New Zealand's South Island. The tremor struck about 10 kilometers west of the small alpine village in the South Island shortly before 10.15 pm local time on Thursday, September 3 in the Nelson Lakes Region.

Almost 25,000 people across the country felt the jolt, including those who live as far away as Auckland and Dunedin. Some Wellington residents also felt the shake and said it was so strong that they woke up from the sleep.

New Zealand Earthquake

The earthquake came a day before the 10th anniversary of the 2010 Darfield earthquake, also known as the Canterbury earthquake that caused widespread damage to New Zealand's Christchurch.

As per Geonet, the earthquake was at a depth of 62 kilometers and has registered as "strong shaking". It also said that 24 reported 'extreme' shake, while 12 'severe' and 145 reported 'strong' shake.

Local reports said, residents of Blenheim—a town on New Zealand's South Island—said they felt strong shaking and rolling from the quake at around 10.15 pm local time on Thursday. A camper said the quake's motion felt like wind gusts from inside their camper van.

A resident of West Coast who lives in Barrytown said that said the glass doors inside their house were rattling and shaking as the earthquake rolled.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford sent his good wishes to residents on social media after the earthquake was felt across the South Island and the lower North Island. He Tweeted, "Quiiiiiite creaky the old Prem House during those good shakes, its sure set off the birds nesting in our ceiling #eqnz...Hope everyone else is OK."