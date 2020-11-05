Millions of Americans are still waiting for the official announcement of who is their next President -- Donald Trump or Joe Biden. While the current president has launched a series of contradictory legal challenges in an attempt to secure his place in the White House for the next four years, his spiritual advisor holds an extremely bizarre prayer service.

Paula White, President's spiritual adviser has been leading a marathon prayer service at the New Christian Destiny Centre near Orlando. A video of her spiritual service has appeared on social media platforms in which White appears to speak on one of the most controversial topics in the Christian faith.

How Spiritual It Is!

The video shows White saying, "... and strike, and strike, and strike, and strike, and strike, and strike, and strike, and strike, and strike, and strike, and strike until you have victory."

She continues her prayer saying "for every enemy that is aligned against you, let there be, that we would strike the ground. You will give us victory. I hear a sound of abundance of rain."

At one point she also said "I hear a sound of victory"—she most likely meant Trump's victory and then again in a rhythmic way continue the same line, "I hear a sound of shouting and singing. I hear a sound of victory. I hear a sound of abundance of rain. I hear a sound of victory. I hear a sound of abundance of rain. I hear a sound of victory."

White's next chants remind the way Trump talked about his "big" win on the election night when millions of votes were left to count.

"The Lord says it is done. The Lord says it is done. The Lord says it is done. For I hear victory, victory, victory, victory. In the corners of heaven. In the corners of heaven. Victory, victory, victory, victory, victory, victory. For angels are being released right now. Angels are being dispatched right now. "Amunda, acka, atta, racka, dayda, packa, sanda, atta, amba, orsa, katta, reekay, panda, atta, reekay, deedy, asha, tar."

One of the talented Twitter user used beats and a cat to make a remix version of White's prayer.

However, victory is not so far though but the fact is Trump is not leading in this election. Even though both the presidential candidates are hopeful about their results, the approach from both sides is very different. The recent tweets are an example of what they want exactly. On Thursday, November 5 the first thing Trump tweeted in the morning, "Stop The Count," while Biden posted a video and tweeted that "Every vote must be counted."

As of now, there is no clear winner. But some Trump supporters are keeping the faith. One of them said, "I believe President Trump was appointed and anointed by God to get our nation back on the right path."