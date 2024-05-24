The Strategic Importance of Enterprise Device Management According to Radix

Modern enterprises are currently using smart devices at every corner of their operations. Enterprise adoption of smart devices often began with digital transformation initiatives to improve operational efficiency and was fast tracked by the pandemic-driven need to support work-from-home and other hybrid working models, which persist until today.

Today, many organizations are owners of large fleets of smart devices used by their employees. Telecommunications and other managed service providers that lease devices to their enterprise customers are also owners of even larger and more diverse fleets.

According to Radix Technologies, a provider of device management platforms, enterprises need to monitor and control their device fleets - both centrally and remotely - to keep their devices "healthy, patched and tuned to their missions".

Growing Device Management Use Cases

Nadav Avni, Chief Marketing Officer at Radix, explains that there are a growing number of use cases for centralized device management.

Avni points out that Application Management is currently one of the most common usage scenarios for device management. Organizations can centrally define and automate policies for application installation, usage, updating and troubleshooting policies.

Device Configuration and Settings Management is a similar use case. Organizations can implement device configuration policies, including configurations and settings that are allowed or blocked and those that can be dependent on a location, such as being onsite or off premise.

Another two operational scenarios for device management are Remote Support, where organizations can support device users remotely, and Telemetry, which can leverage AI to continually optimize device usage and automate preventative maintenance.

Centralizing Device Management

Radix as a company has been around since 1996. The company has customers in the financial services, healthcare, smart cities and other key enterprise sectors. Radix also works with other technology companies through OEM partnerships.

The Radix device management platform is positioned as device and operating system agnostic. However, the company is aware of the importance of the Android OS and considers the platform to be "Android first".

"The Radix device management platform was built bottom-up to manage Android-based devices, making it the most robust solution for Android device management," said Michael Shoham, Chief Executive Officer at Radix.

The platform's modules and functionality cover all the aspects of an organization's device lifecycle. Examples include application management, device configuration and settings management, remote support, device monitoring and analysis, and firmware management.

Radix recently added new capabilities for on demand applications and device health check thresholds.

Options for Device Management-as-a-Service

Radix is also working with telecom operators and managed service providers to support new Device Management-as-a-service (DMaaS) offerings. These service providers are leveraging the Radix device management platform running in their Cloud environments to provide their enterprise customers with a managed device management service.

"With telcos, operators and service providers offering a wide range of connected services and leasing more Android-based devices than ever before, a centralized cloud-based device management solution has become a vital need to streamline operations," explained Shoham.

Opportunities in Southeast Asia

Radix considers the Southeast Asia region as a growth market for the company.

Across the region, Radix is working with network operators and service providers. These service providers are using the Radix platform to manage their large fleet of devices used by their employees and leased to their customers.

The company sees growth opportunities in the region with TV operators rolling out Android TV set-top box device fleets and leasing them to customers. Another promising area is with operators and service providers managing a large fleet of Android-based mPoS, rugged devices, information kiosks, digital signage media players and the like used by employees or leased to customers.

Radix is presenting its device management platform this week at the Asia Tech exhibition in Singapore.