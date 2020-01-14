Millie Bobby Brown, the girl who wooed the teenagers with her performance in the popular series 'Stranger Things', has confirmed her relationship status with her new boyfriend. The 15-year-old is now dating rugby player Joseph Robinson, son of Jason Robinson.

According to reports, Millie who has been single for almost one year and a half after her break-up with musical.ly star Jacob Sartorius, took to her Snapchat account to click a cute picture with 17-year-old son of England Rugby World Cup legend Jason Robinson. The photo was captioned "Ly x." which means "love you".

Trip of a lifetime

In the photo, Millie is seen standing in front of Joseph while he wrapped his hands around her waist. Reports say that the couple apparently crossed roads in November last year in the Maldives. Millie even posted pictures from her Maldives vacation earlier with a caption that read, "the trip of a lifetime" on her official Instagram handle.

Even her new boyfriend Joseph posted a picture of Millie from their Maldives vacation which shows the Stranger Things actor smiling while having dinner with a bunch of people including Joseph. The photo received several likes and soon there were speculations about the duo's relationship status. The photos turned out to be the evidence which proved Millie and Joseph's romantic involvement with each one another.

Millie also shared a photo two weeks ago in which she is seen donning her beau's Wigan Warriors rugby jersey. Later, a comment that read "Probably the STRANGEST Thing to happen in 2020 so far..." surfaced on the post from the rugby league's official account while Joseph acknowledged it with a heart emoji.

Speculations are rife that the new couple may have spent the 2019 holidays together as the couple posted similar photos on the internet on December 24. Both Millie and Joseph's photo showed them walking the same dogs in the same location.