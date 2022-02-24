The Story of Damien Trevatt: Good Marketing Requires Risk-taking

The year is 2022. Technology is a vital part now of everything we do. If you are a small business owner, you will always want to follow up with the best marketing practices to achieve your goals. But, technology alone will not be enough for the future of marketing and that makes sense. There has to be a combination of both skill and technology that will yield rewards for businesses for years to come.

Organizations are investing a lot of time and money in digital marketing to develop a successful brand. So, how can you become the in-demand, skilled and adaptable digital marketer that firms are looking for? Perhaps Damien Trevatt has the answer as he knows a thing or two about how to streamline, specialise, and strategise your digital marketing profession.

Who is Damien?

Make no mistake, this is a man who loves to take risks and never looks back. He is an online entrepreneur and investor who is the owner of DotCom Consultancy Ltd and the founder of UnGagged.com.

If you're tired of the clichÃ©s told at traditional digital conferences and how speakers are limited on what they can and can't say, UnGagged is your best bet. The speakers are off-the-record and have no hidden corporate motives because the sessions are unrecorded and much of the content isn't released outside the conference walls. There are 30+ programmes to pick from, one-on-one conversations with speakers during the event, and many networking opportunities.

At UnGagged, they lay everything out on the table. Their presenters are entirely unfiltered and free to express themselves, providing you with the most up-to-date, cutting-edge skills while avoiding any political agenda.

Their presenters go deeper into their subjects and provide off-the-record, unbiased strategies that you won't find anywhere else.

How Damien is changing the digital marketing landscape

Since 1994, he has been involved in the online world through early internet start-ups and assisting others with their online journeys. He was the business owner at State of Digital, Chairman of the Board at Empire Coachbuilders and has been a member of the Supper Club since 2018.

In 2014, he identified a big gap in the market, where digital marketers were missing out on the opportunity to share their frank insights and advice with other entrepreneurs and leaders in a completely transparent and exclusive environment. He knew that they were sick of hearing the same drab, censored speeches from the same circuit-weary speakers in conferences.

He wanted to come up with something that would return the industry to its roots. A place that attracts the industry's greatest brains, removes any limits, eliminates selling from the stage, and doesn't record the event. That is why he founded UnGagged. It was the place to teach intermediate to advanced marketers techniques that they can use at work, resulting in a competitive advantage that no one sees coming.

UnGagged covers a wide range of topics: content marketing, SEO, PPC, technical SEO, local SEO, link building, influencer marketing, social media marketing, reputation management, CRO, and more.