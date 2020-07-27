In 2018 Alex Lim (@creditbuddha) set out to learn how to leverage credit and improve his own credit score. Buddha spent thousands of dollars to acquire generic information from the so-called "credit gurus" only to be scammed by many courses which offered little to no mentorship.

Buddha later found out over time that these credit gurus were also using illegal practices in order to repair credit or boost credit scores which furthered his distaste with the credit repair space, but nonetheless Buddha was determined to master new credit techniques and change the credit game indefinitely. Buddha knew there was an ethical way to hack the credit system and it didn't have to involve questionable techniques at all.

" There's a lot of credit repair gurus out there, especially young entrepreneurs that offer credit repair, but they don't really know credit repair and they're not licensed and bonded, but my business partner Credit Ninja is licensed", remarks Credit Buddha.

Fast forward to 2019 and Alex Credit Buddha Lim learned how to master the 6 factors of credit which include things like credit card utilization, payment history, derogatory marks, age of credit history, late payments, amongst others. Alex eventually was able to leverage his excellent credit score to obtain over 25 credit cards including the prestigious Amex Platinum and Gold cards.

Buddha began teaching students privately and currently has over 300 students that he personally mentors, his expertise being in travel hacking and business funding. To date, his biggest accomplishment includes securing $200k in funding for his clients in less than 6 months by utilizing his techniques. Buddha's personal touch is his strongest unique selling point according to his hundreds of testimonials and it's clear that Buddha doesn't leave his students in the dark about what to do.

One of his notable students includes former Jabbawockeez dancer Perris Aquino (@Iamperris) who provided insight to just how much Buddha cares about his students. "I like how much he cares about all of his clients, like his customer service is amazing. He is more than a credit expert, he really provides personalized advice", exclaimed Aquino.

As for the future, Buddha has plenty in store once travel and quarantine restrictions are lifted. "We are planning to start adding more services, like including huge packages for hotel passes, Public Relations and content creation to grow your brand, and all this other stuff just to help you grow as a person and as an entrepreneur. Whatever business you're in and we're going to help you create a bigger brand for yourself so you can make more money that way", added Buddha.

If there's one thing that is for certain, Alex Lim truly lives up to his name as Credit Buddha with a holistic and selfless approach to helping people reach financial enlightenment.

