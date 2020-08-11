Close
The beauty mogul and curvaceous model from the popular Kardashian-Jenner family, Kylie Jenner, has turned 23. Kendal Jenner's beautiful sister often makes heads turn with pictures of hers with her kid Stormi on social media.

Recently, Kylie was trolled for her appearance in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Video. Fans petitioned to remove Kylie Jenner from the video soon after its release on various platforms. The video features a slew of famous celebrities such as Rosalía, Rubi Rose, Mulatto and Sukihana. Kylie Jenner is seen donning a sultry leopard print jumpsuit in the 20-second dramatic appearance. Seems Cardi B's fans weren't very pleased with Kylie Jenner's cameo role.

The 23-year-old famous diva has left no stone unturned in making her career. She's one of the most popular beauty tycoons and models. Kylie and her daughter Stormi Webster have already won are millions of hearts worldwide with their cute social media posts. They are fans' favorites when it comes to the mother-daughter relationship.

Kylie has shown her love for her daughter not just through photos or by celebrating her birthday in a grand manner, but also by launching the Stormi Collections recently. Stormi's millionaire mom often graces the covers of top magazines along with her.

Kylie Jenner Turns 23
Kylie Jenner's Relationship and Dating Life

While young Kylie Jenner mostly managed to keep her private affairs and love life low on social media, her breakups and bloody feuds with boyfriends' exes are unhidden. Kylie had had multiple love affairs, which is yet unknown by most of her social media fans. The reality-tv-star-turned-beauty-mogul dated the famous rapper Tyga. She later dated Travis Scott, who happens to be Stormi's father. Kylie confirmed that she and Travis Scott were no longer dating in October last year.

However, tongues started wagging after Palestinian model Fai Khadrathe shared pictures from a recent trip to Utah with Kylie. The 28-year-old model Fai Khadrathe has over one million followers on Instagram and is the new rumored boyfriend of Kylie.