The 23-year-old famous diva has left no stone unturned in making her career. She's one of the most popular beauty tycoons and models. Kylie and her daughter Stormi Webster have already won are millions of hearts worldwide with their cute social media posts. They are fans' favorites when it comes to the mother-daughter relationship.

Kylie has shown her love for her daughter not just through photos or by celebrating her birthday in a grand manner, but also by launching the Stormi Collections recently. Stormi's millionaire mom often graces the covers of top magazines along with her.

Kylie Jenner's Relationship and Dating Life

While young Kylie Jenner mostly managed to keep her private affairs and love life low on social media, her breakups and bloody feuds with boyfriends' exes are unhidden. Kylie had had multiple love affairs, which is yet unknown by most of her social media fans. The reality-tv-star-turned-beauty-mogul dated the famous rapper Tyga. She later dated Travis Scott, who happens to be Stormi's father. Kylie confirmed that she and Travis Scott were no longer dating in October last year.

However, tongues started wagging after Palestinian model Fai Khadrathe shared pictures from a recent trip to Utah with Kylie. The 28-year-old model Fai Khadrathe has over one million followers on Instagram and is the new rumored boyfriend of Kylie.