Daddy's girl! Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster now officially is a child of two musical parents. The little one was recently seen grooving to her mother's remix of her viral "Rise and Shine" wake-up song.

While dancing, the 20-month-old kept asking the makeup mogul to play her father Travis Scott's songs. "Daddy's singing?" Stormi asks her mother in the Instagram video, which the reality TV personality captioned, "Daddy's girl ."

"No, baby, that's mommy! Mommy's singing!" the Kylie Cosmetics founder exclaimed. "You want daddy singing? Why, mommy's not good enough?" continued Jenner. But after the little girl repeatedly kept asking for daddy's music, she ultimately gave in and grabbed the phone from her daughter.

Daddy Scott, who seemed to approve of the video (and possibly the caption too), wrote in the comments section, " wild ❤️." The KUWTK star went viral after she shared a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters via a YouTube video earlier this month.

"Rise and shine," the reality TV star sang in the video to wake her daughter Stormi up as she turned on the lights. Several celebrities and social media users soon turned the moment into a meme or remix.

While Ariana Grande asked Jenner if she could "sample" the music, pop star Miley Cyrus hilariously shared a fake video of Jenner singing on The Voice. The video shows all judges of the musical reality show hit their buttons to turn around for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

In response, Jenner sent the 'Can't Be Tamed' singer a series of laughing emojis via Twitter. Meanwhile, Brielle Biermann also got in on the fun, and tweeted, "How do I make Kylie Jenner rise n shine my alarm clock."

Jenner's viral moments comes shortly after she called it quits on her two-year-long romance with her baby's daddy Scott. She confirmed her breakup with the rapper with a tweet saying, "Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !! our friendship and our daughter is priority."

The tweet was in response to a rumour about the Kylie Lip Kit founder visiting ex Tyga at an LA recording studio and the two of them going out on a "2 am date". But Jenner set the facts straight saying, "The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no '2am date with Tyga. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."