Stop Hitting on Me, Elon Musk Tells 'Flirting' Congresswoman AOC After She Claims Billionaire Has Ego Problem

Elon Musk has alleged that Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) was flirting with him after the latter claimed that the billionaire has an ego problem and bought Twitter at the behest of Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

"Stop hitting on me, I'm really shy," Musk said in a tweet replying to Cortez. She previously called Musk 'a billionaire with an ego problem' and stated that he is skewing a communication platform under the influence of Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel.

AOC Described Musk 'A Billionaire With An Ego Problem'

The Congresswoman previously pointed out that she is "tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening as some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner" and made him feel special.

But after Musk's reply, she clarified that she was talking about Zuckerberg.

"I was talking about Zuckerberg, but ok," she tweeted but deleted it later. It's not clear why did she delete the tweet.

Earlier in the day, she had also questioned Musk's claim that the far left people are taking over the parties.

But she had also questioned Musk's claim. "The extreme left is taking over" WHERE. In Texas, Republicans passed a law allowing rapists to sue their victims for getting an abortion. Can anyone name a "far-left" policy that extreme implemented anywhere? We can't even get our party to import cheaper RXs from Canada."

Musk Shifted To Political Right

Earlier this week Musk shared an image indicating that he has shifted to the political right in the past few years.

Musk's purchasing of Twitter has sparked a discussion with many progressives welcoming the move while conservatives see it as a threat to democracy.

While some believe that Twitter's policies are influenced by liberals as they are holding the top position on the micro-blogging platform.

The billionaire is also believed to be unhappy with the top executives at Twitter and could slash their salaries.