A designer has created a pair of a One Foot Taller Periscope Glasses that will allow shorter people to see over a taller person standing in front of them. But should we concern about those young adults who are using this amazing invention to body shame others?

The reason behind Dominic Wilcox built this product because he saw a short woman at a gig was irritated as a tall person (Dominic) was standing in front of her. In his website, explaining the situation, the the London-based inventor wrote: "I was standing at a gig and turned to see a small woman dancing away but unable to see the band," and this incident "gave me the inspiration to design a way for people to see over obstacles such as tall people like me."

This reflector is made of a smaller mirror positioned at a 45-degree angle towards a large mirror that points outwards. As per the designer, the smaller mirror reflects the larger one and shorter people can see what is happening ahead, just like a tall person.

However, Wilcox clarified that even though it works perfectly, wearing the glasses while dancing would be a little bit "challenging."

It should be noted that even though the product design is complete, the creation isn't currently available to buy.

Wilcox was designed when Microsoft Surface challenged inventors to come up with solutions to every day's problems at an exhibition in London.

After the news came out about One Foot Taller Periscope Glasses, many people appreciated the intention and congratulated the Wilcox, many young adults started to comment on this invention mentioning their short height friends with funny smiley stickers.

Many social media users also mentioned their friend's names and wrote: "this is your next birthday gift" including a funny emoji, which indicates body shaming. Some of the users even replied with angry stickers and emojis, but such funny posts continued.

However, it should be noted that the average height of South East Asian people changes with the region. A report showed that Indonesians are the shortest among other South East Asian people and Filipinos are at the second spot in a line according to height.

So the invention of One Foot Taller Periscope Glasses is definitely helpful, mostly for Asian people. But, people should understand that any unique and innovative product is created to help the human kind, not to make fun of others on online platforms.