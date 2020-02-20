In a shocking revelation, legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg's daughter 23-year-old Mikaela Spielberg has come out as a porn star. Mikaela said that she informed about the same to her parents about the same over the weekend via FaceTime.

Mikaela is the adopted daughter of 73-year-old Steven Spielberg and actress 66-year-old Kate Capshaw. Mikaela had said that she had suffered from anxiety in childhood and also eating disorders and depression when she was in the boarding school. But she also clarified that it was not her parents' fault as they never knew about it. "They couldn't have known," she told the US Sun.

Parents intrigued initially

She also claimed that her parents who were intrigued after hearing her out, hoped that they will be proud of her as it was difficult for her to overcome drinking problem that would have been fatal a number of times. Speaking about her decision, Mikaela said that she was tired of being told (by peers) to hate her body.

"Got tired of not being able to capitalize on my body," she told the US Sun. She also told that she wants to do an exotic dancing gig after she gets the stripper's license from the state. Her Instagram account had only 1,000 followers but since Wednesday, after the news came out, the number has jumped and crossed 7,000 within hours.

Social media followers

In her Insta account she also clarified that she did not choose to be a porn star because she has hit rock bottom. "And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn't satisfying my soul. Further she also told The US Sun that she likes this work because she can satisfy others while not feeling violated.

But she clarified herself that she will not have sex on camera as she respects her fiancé 47-year-old Chuck Pankow. In the latest Insta post, Mikaela stated: "since my new fans mean the world." In fact, Steven Spielberg's 27-year-old son Sawyer Spielberg announced his entry into the world of films with horror movie "Honeydrew".