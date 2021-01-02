There is a popular saying that if you face difficulties in life, make sure you help others who are facing the difficulties the same as you. This is true for renowned artist Steven McCoy. A Disney Alumni Association inductee and former Host for Radio Disney in New York, Steven McCoy is popular among his fans for his show on iTunes titled "Sessions with Steven". Steven regularly features TV and media personalities, celebrities, and noted public figures on his show. Apart from the show, Steven is an avid blogger and writer too. There are hundreds of articles available on social media and personal blogs. Steven credits Disney for launching his career as he got his break as an intern in Walt Disney Orlando, Florida. During his days at Disney theatrical productions, Steven was inducted as "Angel'' for Disney's charity program called "Volunteers. After working as a Script Writer for BET Network's "106th and Park", Steven started his own enterprise, known as Spoken Entertainment LLC. For Steven, starting his own company was a bold move and the idea of being independent and inspiring people to fight for their own freedom was the driving force behind it. Media and entertainment was Steven's passion as well as his dream job and with inception of Spoken Entertainment LLC, his dream was complete. Spoken Entertainment LLC is very well known to huge masses for its online content consisting of interviews with famous public figures and coverage of red carpets and virtual online events.

Steven had a rough childhood and this is the reason why after getting the success he tries to help as many people as he can. His philanthropy works are noteworthy. Recently Steven organised a Christmas giveaway where he and his family donated valuables and toys to financially challenged people. They also distributed books to school kids too. By the summer of 2012, Steven was revealing his first book titled "Sessions with Steven: the Lie I Almost Lived to Get Ahead". You can learn all about it by going to his Podcast "Sessions with Steven'' available on iTunes or through following his Instagram.