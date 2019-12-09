After excelling through a series of rounds, South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday night at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. The two runners-up for the crown were Miss Mexico and Miss Puerto Rico.

But, if you are relieved thinking that all went well at the 68th edition of the Miss Universe competition, then you are wrong. Steve Harvey, who was the host of the event, goofed up yet again and called out the wrong winner.

National Costume Contest winner

Though the mix-up was not like the 2015 disaster, Harvey did mistakenly announce the wrong winner of the National Costume Contest. While commenting on the costume contest, Harvey said Miss Philippines Gazini Ganados was the winner of the National Costume Contest. But, the actual winner who walked up to him was Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon. However, Miss Malaysia immediately corrected Harvey.

Blames the teleprompter for the goof up

Realising his mistake, the 62-year-old host clarified his stance and said that the teleprompter had flashed the wrong name and he just read the same. "Well... let me explain something to you. I just read that in a teleprompter. You all quit doing this to me. I can read this. They are trying to fix it now. This is what they did to me back in 2015. This is Malaysia. I really love this National Costume of Malaysia. This is crazy," E-News quoted Harvey as saying.

Reportedly, Harvey, who hosted the beauty pageant for the fifth time this year, was quite angry with the management and the makers of the event. Meanwhile, such repeated goof ups didn't go well with Twitterati and Harvey was trolled on Twitter with several people sharing their thoughts on the social media platform.

In 2015, Harvey had accidentally announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutiérrez as winner of the Miss Universe competition instead of the actual winner Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach.