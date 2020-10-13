President Donald Trump danced to the tunes of 'YMCA' — widely known as a gay anthem — as he continued to paint a rosy picture about his coronavirus treatment at a campaign rally in Florida on Monday night. Calling himself "immune," the President said he would "kiss everyone" in the audience, who cheered at the statement.

Trump was back on the campaign trail 10 days after his Covid-19 diagnosis and addressed a largely maskless crowd. Hours ahead of the rally, his physician Dr Sean Conley announced Trump tested negative for coronavirus for "consecutive days" and no longer was "infectious."

"It is important to note that this test was not used in isolation for the determination of the president's current negative status," the doctor's memo read.

Following his four-day stint at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington D.C., the president returned to the White House last Monday. Announcing his discharge, he tweeted saying he felt "better than" he did "20 years ago." Medical experts believed that steroid dexamethasone — one of the drugs Trump received during his Covid-19 treatment — would have aided the President to feel energetic.

On Monday night, Trump threw masks at the audience before he started the speech. Addressing the audience, Trump said he felt "energized" by people's prayers for his recovery. He also claimed he felt "powerful" and he would give everyone a "big fat kiss."

"One thing with me, the nice part: I went through it, now they say I'm immune. I feel so powerful, I'll walk into that audience," Trump said. "I'll walk in there, I'll kiss everyone in that audience. I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women, everyone, I'll just give you a big fat kiss."

After he concluded his speech, the 74-year-old President showed his dance moves to the audience as Village People's 'YMCA' played in the background. Video clips of Trump talking walking around the stage to greet the crowd and dance to the popular song went viral on Twitter. 'YMCA' began trending on the micro-blogging site at number nine with nearly 21,000 tweets.

Some Twitter users had a humorous take on Trump's dance, while others attempted to portray the grim reality of Covid-19 deaths while the President danced. A few users wondered whether steroids made Trump groove at the rally.