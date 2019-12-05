PornHub released a survey about the most-watched categories in their platform which shows that 'stepmom' and 'stepsister' porn-addiction is on the rise since a year and is one among the most top watched categories. Chief Censor, David Shanks revealed that the most surprising finding in the survey was that nearly half of the popular videos had narratives involving sex between blended family members.

The findings were from New Zealand PornHub and the shocking part is that it's not only limited to NZ, but the 'step porn' category is trending all over the globe and is now a major theme across all countries.

The trend is concerning

David Shanks, in a press conference at Wellington, said that the 'step porn' category was not something people liked previously, but now hordes of them are going towards it. "This was not something that was evident in earlier content research, particularly pre-internet research. That was surprising and a little bit shocking," he mentioned.

Shanks further continued that mature people know it's just fantasy but worried about teenagers who might take it seriously. ''Mature viewers would realize that these scenarios were fake and contrived, but the fantasy aspect of the videos might be less clear to teens who were still forming their views on sex.''

The 'step porn' category shows 'no' means 'yes'

David Shanks also shed light about 'step porn' and other forms of aggressive porn videos that are slowly becoming normal. Videos such as choking, pinching, throat-holding, along with step porn videos, show the performer saying no at first, but then being forced at the beginning to do it anyway and later enjoying it.

He stated that it makes people to "reinforce some stereotypes around no becoming yes" and that is very dangerous and concerning. "It is clear from this latest work that porn provides a very poor model for young people who are developing their understanding of consent and of what a healthy sexual relationship looks like. Now it is more important than ever to give our young people the information and education they need in this space," he summed it up.