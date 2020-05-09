Actress Stephanie Beatriz says it is always fun to work with actress Chelsea Peretti. Beatriz worked with Peretti on show "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", and says that it was a bittersweet moment when Peretti was leaving the show.

"One of my favourites was the moment when the statue of Chelsea Peretti's character Gina Linetti was revealed. Not necessarily on screen but when it was revealed to us as a cast because it doesn't look very much like Chelsea Peretti," Beatriz said.

Hardest weeks

Recalling the final days of shooting with Chelsea Peretti, Beatriz said: "That was one of the hardest weeks because we knew that Chelsea was going to be leaving the show, but it was also one of the most fun because she really is a joy to be around." The show is currently in its seventh season, and has been renewed for season eight.

Big sort of arc

Talking about the seventh season, Beatriz, who essays role of Rosa Diaz, said: "We are kind of picking up where we left off in season six. We have just had this big sort of arc with the suicide squad which includes some of your favourite guest stars including Kyra Sedgwick, to name one of a few." "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season seven airs in India on Comedy Central.