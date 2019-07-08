Victoria's Secret Angel Stella Maxwell sure knows how to grab attention, whether, on a runway or a red carpet, the beautiful model always manages to look stunning.

And Stella remained true to form when she attended the launch of Liam Payne's Hugo collection at Wriezener Karree in Berlin. The model went braless in a plunging silver dress. The 29-year-old also donned a glittering silver necklace that drew further attention to her cleavage.

Stella Maxwell went solo for the event. Stella and actress Kristen Stewart have reportedly reconciled and are a couple again. However, the "Charlie's Angels" star and the Victoria's Secret Angel had recently broken up.

We have to say that Stella didn't look like she needed anyone on that red carpet as she oozed glamour with every pose she struck. The source added: 'They started to disagree on things and it stopped being fun. Kristen went to Germany to film and they realized that the relationship had run its course and they needed a change.'

Kristen Stewart will next be seen in the Charlie's Angels reboot directed by Elizabeth Banks and co-starring Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. Kristen has dated quite a few celebrities, her most famous ex being Robert Pattinson, who was recently cast as Batman. Stella Maxwell and Kristen seem to be back together but it looks like they might be taking things slow. Both Kristen and Stella have their own commitments, one of the reasons they broke up. We wish Stella and Kristen well. You can check out the pics here: