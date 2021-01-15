The fitness sector has been primarily reserved for fitness methods created by renowned male experts, however, there is one female entrepreneur that seeks to eliminate this contemporary stigma. Stefi Cohen is an author, physiotherapist, podcast coach, and business owner that gained tremendous notoriety in the fitness world by breaking over 25 world records, while lifting an amount that exceeds what 90 percent of the male population is capable of. This was the launchpad for Cohen, as she has helped tens of thousands of fitness enthusiasts access an immense database of knowledge, health resources, and training courses via Cohen's company, The Hybrid Performance Method.

The Hybrid Performance Method gives subscribers access to a vast array of tools for education on health and fitness, as well as a guide to germane fitness programs and resources that are most viable for their fitness goals. The Hybrid Performance Method is supported by numerous scientific case studies, as well as testimonials from professional athletes that have obtained sought after fitness milestones, when utilizing their subscriptions.

The Hybrid Performance Method gives people an avenue to reach the pinnacle of their fitness levels. Cohen's method is complemented by vast nutritional resources that are provided by Cohen and her partner. Those who subscribe are able to get one on one coaching from expert nutritionists who tailor a program that is most effective for the ultimate body type a subscriber seeks to attain. These expert nutritionists are able to do this while adhering to any dietary or lifestyle restrictions of the individual, such as: vegan, gluten-free, keto, among others. Cohen and Bowe are effectively able to put forth tremendous fitness and nutrition plans to meet an influx of demand for personalized health and wellness tools. The Hybrid Performance Method delivers a world-class approach that is cost-effective for consumers who seek to attain the benefits of having a personal trainer, private nutritionist, and mindset of a pro-athlete- all in one simple and easy to use method.