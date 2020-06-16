After Crash Landing On You drama a sequel of the movie Steel Rain 2: Summit is all set to keep audiences on their toes as the new teaser shows Jung Woo Sung and Yoo Yeon Seok transforming into South and North Korean leaders. The movie has been written and directed by Yang Woo-Seok of The Steel Rain and The Attorney fame.

Perhaps this is a timely movie as there is tension between South and North Korea, with the latter threatening to cut all ties with South Korea. The movie is most relevant as it is about economic sanctions with relations to China, Japan and the U.S. and its impact on North Korea.

In the teaser of Steel Rain 2: Summit, Jung Woo Sung and Yoo Yeon Seok depict the complex relationship between North and South Korea as the latter tries to help both North and the U.S. to sign a peace treaty.

Jung Woo-Sung plays Han Kyeong-Jae, the president of South Korea who strives for a successful peace treaty between North Korea and the U.S. Yoo Yeon Seok plays North Korean president and Angus Macfadyen plays the American president.

Powerful Teaser Depicting Current Political Situation

The teaser shows a coup in North Korea when South Korean president, North Korean Leader and the U.S. president gather for a summit after much deliberations. The coup is led by North Korea's Supreme Guard Command Chief played by Kwak Do-Won, who is opposed to the peace treaty with the U.S. With the leaders of the three countries kidnapped, the rest of the story unfolds in the North Korean nuclear submarine where the leaders have been kept hostage.

The filming of Steel Rain 2: Summit began on Aug. 27, 2019. The movie is titled Gangchulbi 2: Jungsanghwedam in the Korean language. The movie will be released this summer.

Yoo Yeon Seok Steals The Show

In the current teaser, Yoo Yeon Seok, who plays the North Korean president, steals the show with a powerful portrayal of his role. Yoo Yeon Seok had played a humble and kind pediatrician in his recent drama Hospital Playlist. His role as the North Korean leader in the movie is a complete transformation and the actor is winning praise for playing such diverse roles with conviction.

Steel Rain, also directed by Yang Woo-Seok, was released in 2017. It was about the North Korean leader crossing over to South Korea after the outbreak of a coup. Reports claim that the movie had attracted over 4.45 million audiences.