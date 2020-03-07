The talk of coronavirus or COVID-19 has been in trend globally. If these talks take facts into consideration, that would help to become aware of the reality of the virus rather than fear or rumour. The confirmed cases COVID-19 has reached almost 102,200 and the recovery count is almost 57,400.

This means that more than 55 percent of those infected are recovered. There have been 3,491 deaths worldwide as of early Saturday. Transmission by faeces and urine have also been recognised lately.

CCDC study

China's Center for Disease Control (CCDC) has published a study using data records of 72,314 patients of China who contracted the novel coronavirus as of early February. Death is what causes fear to the majority. Using the data one can find the pattern of confirmed cases and death in relation to the age.

We see from the above charts that, the more one ages, the more is one prone to death after getting infected. But comparing both the infected cases and death in the below chart we see that the overall death seem to be very low compared to the people getting infected irrespective of the age. But to be precise, about 14.8 percent among the infected who are aged more than 80 have died.

This shows that age is an important factor to take into account. While those who belong to the age range between zero to 49 we see that less than half of a percent (<0.5 percent) among the infected have died showing that the young are most resistant to the virus. Overall 2.3 percent of those infected died, according to the study.

Increasing recovery trend

If we take a look at the overall recovery, more than 55 percent of those infected are recovered as of now. Let's take a look at the recovery and confirmed cases chart. We see that the recovery trend is increasing day by day telling us that there are high chances of recovery at this point in time.

However, health officials in China and Japan reported cases where the discharged patient saw positive COVID-19 results, even after their recovery. While the test is called a reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

SCMP reported that on Monday, two from the northern port city of Tianjin were tested positive for COVID-19 even after a week after they were told to be recovered. Another case similarly reported a positive COVID-19 after two weeks of reported recovery. Jiangsu and Sichuan provinces have also reported similar cases.

A hospital in China stated that they would be conducting an antibody test to verify that the patient has really been recovered, while some experts prescribe virus culture to find tiny traces of the virus. However, experts believe there may also have been human error involved in the process. More research has to be done in the area of reinfections to ascertain what is happening. Check out expert reactions here by the Science Media Centre.