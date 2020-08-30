SpaceX is targeting for two launches on Sunday, August 30– a Starlink mission in the morning and the SAOCOM 1B mission in the evening, and you can watch it live online.

The aerospace company is preparing for the launch of its twelfth Starlink mission on Sunday, August 30 at 10:12 am EDT, 14:12 UTC, that will launch 60 Starlink satellites to orbit. Falcon 9 will lift off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Falcon 9's first stage previously supported the launch of the GPS III Space Vehicle 03 mission in June 2020. Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9's first stage on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Starlink satellites will deploy approximately 14 minutes after liftoff. You can watch the launch webcast here, starting about 15 minutes before liftoff. If you would like to receive updates on Starlink news and service availability in your area, you can visit starlink.com.

Second launch: SAOCOM 1B Mission

SpaceX is targeting Sunday, August 30 at 7:18 pm EDT, or 23:18 UTC, for Falcon 9's launch of the SAOCOM 1B mission, which will carry the SAOCOM 1B spacecraft to orbit in addition to two rideshare payloads, Tyvak-0172, and PlanetiQ's GNOMES-1.

The mission will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. This mission marks SpaceX's first launch to a polar orbit from the East Coast, and the first polar launch from Florida in decades.

Falcon 9's first stage previously launched Dragon to the International Space Station for SpaceX's 19th and 20th commercial resupply missions, and it also supported the launch of SpaceX's ninth Starlink mission. Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9 on Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

SAOCOM 1B will deploy approximately 14 minutes after launch, GNOMES-1 and Tyvak-0172 will deploy approximately 61 and 62 minutes after liftoff. You can watch the launch webcast here, starting about 15 minutes before liftoff.