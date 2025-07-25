Staika Appoints New CEO Kritsanapong Charoenpit, Announces Global Expansion Strategy

Staika, the lifestyle and movement-based rewards platform, today announced the appointment of Kritsanapong "Nuk" Charoenpit as Chief Executive Officer, marking a major milestone in the company's global expansion and partner-driven growth strategy. This leadership transition reflects Staika's ambition to scale beyond Korea and establish itself as a multi-market lifestyle ecosystem across Southeast Asia and beyond.

With over 15 years of experience in venture building, regional capital markets, and blockchain infrastructure, Charoenpit brings deep regional expertise and a trusted institutional network to Staika's executive team. He previously served as Thailand CEO and Co-Founder of BITKET, leading Southeast Asian expansion and developing cross-border partnerships across Vietnam, Indonesia, Laos, and Cambodia. His background also includes launching ESG-focused ventures and fundraising platforms through JUNUK Management, and KMBT Ventures.

"Staika has laid a strong foundation in Korea, but now we're building the next chapter," said Kritsanapong Charoenpit, CEO of Staika. "Our focus is on sustainable growth, user value, and building a movement that spans borders. We're connecting lifestyle behaviors with real-world rewards and doing it in a way that resonates with everyday people."

As part of this global shift, Staika is enhancing its campaign and mission systems to support localized engagement, community-driven mechanics, and smarter reward routing through selected protocol integrations.

"We're thrilled to welcome Nuk as CEO during this defining phase for Staika," said a representative from the Staika Foundation.

"His leadership reflects our commitment to global expansion, user value, and ecosystem integrity. His cross-border relationships and strategic clarity are exactly what Staika needs as we scale into new markets."

Staika's platform currently includes two core products:

GazaGo – a move-to-earn lifestyle tracker that converts real-world steps into tokens, rewards, and perks

DefenGo – a casual wave-defense game that blends collectible IP with in-game earning and staking mechanics

With tens of thousands of users already onboarded, Staika is transitioning from a product-led platform to a partner-powered ecosystem and invite new brands, apps, and communities to build campaigns, create missions, and participate in its reward economy.

What's Next:

Regional expansion across SEA including Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines

Launch of new partner-led loyalty campaigns in Q3 and Q4 2025

Mission system enhancements powered by trust-based coordination layers like Super Connector

Live ecosystem showcase at Thailand Game Show 2025 in October

Staika's roadmap prioritizes accessibility, cultural fit, and sustainable reward design, positioning it as a leading platform at the intersection of lifestyle, motion, and digital value.

Staika

Staika is a lifestyle rewards platform that transforms everyday movement and attention into tangible value. Built at the intersection of gaming, health, and Web3, Staika enables users to earn through mission-based engagement, in-app progression, and partner campaigns. With a focus on sustainable utility and community-led growth, Staika is expanding across Asia to power the next generation of lifestyle applications.