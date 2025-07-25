International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Technology
Companies

Staika Appoints New CEO Kritsanapong Charoenpit, Announces Global Expansion Strategy

Staika Appoints New CEO Kritsanapong Charoenpit
Staika Appoints New CEO Kritsanapong Charoenpit

Staika, the lifestyle and movement-based rewards platform, today announced the appointment of Kritsanapong "Nuk" Charoenpit as Chief Executive Officer, marking a major milestone in the company's global expansion and partner-driven growth strategy. This leadership transition reflects Staika's ambition to scale beyond Korea and establish itself as a multi-market lifestyle ecosystem across Southeast Asia and beyond.

With over 15 years of experience in venture building, regional capital markets, and blockchain infrastructure, Charoenpit brings deep regional expertise and a trusted institutional network to Staika's executive team. He previously served as Thailand CEO and Co-Founder of BITKET, leading Southeast Asian expansion and developing cross-border partnerships across Vietnam, Indonesia, Laos, and Cambodia. His background also includes launching ESG-focused ventures and fundraising platforms through JUNUK Management, and KMBT Ventures.

"Staika has laid a strong foundation in Korea, but now we're building the next chapter," said Kritsanapong Charoenpit, CEO of Staika. "Our focus is on sustainable growth, user value, and building a movement that spans borders. We're connecting lifestyle behaviors with real-world rewards and doing it in a way that resonates with everyday people."

As part of this global shift, Staika is enhancing its campaign and mission systems to support localized engagement, community-driven mechanics, and smarter reward routing through selected protocol integrations.

"We're thrilled to welcome Nuk as CEO during this defining phase for Staika," said a representative from the Staika Foundation.

"His leadership reflects our commitment to global expansion, user value, and ecosystem integrity. His cross-border relationships and strategic clarity are exactly what Staika needs as we scale into new markets."

Staika's platform currently includes two core products:

  • GazaGo – a move-to-earn lifestyle tracker that converts real-world steps into tokens, rewards, and perks
  • DefenGo – a casual wave-defense game that blends collectible IP with in-game earning and staking mechanics

With tens of thousands of users already onboarded, Staika is transitioning from a product-led platform to a partner-powered ecosystem and invite new brands, apps, and communities to build campaigns, create missions, and participate in its reward economy.

What's Next:

  • Regional expansion across SEA including Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines
  • Launch of new partner-led loyalty campaigns in Q3 and Q4 2025
  • Mission system enhancements powered by trust-based coordination layers like Super Connector
  • Live ecosystem showcase at Thailand Game Show 2025 in October

Staika's roadmap prioritizes accessibility, cultural fit, and sustainable reward design, positioning it as a leading platform at the intersection of lifestyle, motion, and digital value.

Staika

Staika is a lifestyle rewards platform that transforms everyday movement and attention into tangible value. Built at the intersection of gaming, health, and Web3, Staika enables users to earn through mission-based engagement, in-app progression, and partner campaigns. With a focus on sustainable utility and community-led growth, Staika is expanding across Asia to power the next generation of lifestyle applications.

READ MORE