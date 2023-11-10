From Stage to Studio to the Boardroom: The Extraordinary Journey of SHINRYU

Ryuta Shimba, known by his stage persona, SHINRYU, is a Japanese polymath whose career is a testament to his diverse talents and unwavering commitment to innovation. With accomplishments spanning the realms of performing arts, music, business consulting, and even culinary ventures, SHINRYU's journey is a remarkable one that has left an indelible mark on the global stage.

SHINRYU's journey into the world of performing arts began in 2009, and it quickly became apparent that he was a force to be reckoned with. Blending traditional Japanese elements with a modern twist, his productions garnered recognition and acclaim. He honed his skills in various performance styles, from authentic sword fighting to Japanese dance and traditional mask dance. His international training in France and the Netherlands further enriched his repertoire, making him a truly versatile performer.

In 2012, SHINRYU founded TEAM SAMURAI, a performance company that achieved international acclaim. Their participation in a theatre competition in St. Petersburg, Russia, resulted in accolades for both the best performance and best director, solidifying their reputation as cultural ambassadors.

Over the years, SHINRYU has graced over 1,000 stages across Japan and Europe, enchanting audiences with his harmonious fusion of tradition and innovation. His performances have taken him to countries like France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Russia, enriching his artistic journey and allowing him to share his unique talents with diverse audiences worldwide.

In 2021, SHINRYU embarked on a new creative journey, making his official worldwide debut as a singer. He released eight singles and his debut album, "INNOCENCE," in 2023. These musical endeavors are a testament to his over a decade of experience as a singer-songwriter. SHINRYU also founded RICEball.inc (RICEBALL Entertainment) in 2021, further cementing his presence in the world of art, entertainment, and music production.

SHINRYU's entrepreneurial spirit shines through in his business ventures. At NAKED, INC., a prominent Japanese creative art and design company, he held key positions in Global Sales & Marketing and Strategy, showcasing his strategic thinking and creative approach to business. His commitment to community development is evident in his role as the regional revitalization director for Setana Town in Hokkaido, where he has used his skills and insights to uplift the local community.

In his current role as an International Business Development Consultant at FOUR-X, SHINRYU continues to contribute his expertise to the global business landscape. His involvement in international business development reflects his ability to navigate complex markets and foster growth on a global scale.

Notably, in 2023, SHINRYU ventured into the culinary industry by establishing a company in Prague, focusing on a Japanese food brand and restaurant in the Czech Republic. This bold move underscores his versatility, spirit of challenge, and willingness to explore new horizons in business.

SHINRYU's contributions to the theatre world have been recognized with awards like the Best Performance and Best Director awards at a prestigious theatre competition in St. Petersburg, Russia, in 2012. These accolades highlight his dedication to the arts and his remarkable ability to leave a lasting impact on the global stage, whether through business ventures or artistic endeavors.

SHINRYU is a true Renaissance artist and entrepreneur whose diverse talents continue to captivate audiences and inspire individuals across the globe. His commitment to innovation, cultural exchange, and artistic expression knows no bounds. As he forges new paths and embraces fresh challenges, SHINRYU remains a dynamic force in the world of art and entrepreneurship, proving that creativity is limitless.