Google has revealed that Stadia Pro members will get five new games for free with Stadia Pro this month. Five new games for free with Stadia Pro are Strange Brigade, Kona, Metro 2033 Redux, Just Shapes And Beats as well as Rock of Ages 3: Make And Break.

These new games will be launched on August 14 and will be available on the subscription-based game service Stadia, Google said in a statement recently.

The US based search engine giant also announced a new Stadia experiment that lets users play games on mobile devices over 4G and 5G cellular networks.

Until now, subscribers were only able to use the game-streaming service on Android devices only when connected to steady Wi-Fi. In addition, Google has finally started testing YouTube live streaming for Stadia Cloud gaming service alongside exclusive "Crowd Play" features.

Google starts limited test of Stadia YouTube live streaming, Crowd Play

Currently, while live streaming a video game, one needs either a fairly decent gaming PC, dedicated streaming hardware, or a console with built-in streaming along with a quality internet connection with high upload speeds.

However, with the Stadia new update Google is looking to remove the barriers to live streaming games, reports 9to5Google. Meanwhile, "Crowd Play", which was announced at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2019, is also now in testing phase.

It is a feature that allows creators to play games like NBA 2K19 with their viewers. This feature will allow streamers or YouTubers to add a button to their stream. Gamers watching will be able load up the game and join the streamers game.

