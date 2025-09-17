Sri Lankan Woman, 22, Charged in Singapore Court Over Fake SAF Bulk Order Scams

A 22-year-old Sri Lankan woman was charged in court on Wednesday, September 17, in connection with a recent wave of fraudulent bulk orders placed by con artists impersonating members of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

Rajadi Rajasinghe Manamendra Patabadilage Vishwa Madavi was the first of three people arrested over this to be charged.

The Sri Lankan was charged with one count of abetting by conspiracy with a "unknown person" under the Computer Misuse Act for giving the person her DBS bank account login password for unlawful purposes.

She said she was going to enter a guilty plea.

According to the prosecutor, her bank account was "used in connection with online scams which involved bulk purchase of food."

The prosecutor said that her bank account was "used to receive large amounts of funds."

After being remanded, the woman showed up in court via video link wearing a black shirt with a blue cat on it.

She informed the court that she was in Singapore on a student pass and listened to the proceedings through a Sinhalese interpreter. Although she wasn't sure if she could find a bailor, she stated that she would try.

As a result, the court scheduled her guilty plea for October 1. She could be imprisoned for up to seven years, fined up to S$50,000, or both if found guilty.

Rajadi was taken into custody along with a 31-year-old man and a 16-year-old male suspect, according to a police statement.

The three allegedly carried out fictitious bulk order scams by impersonating SAF army personnel at the behest of a scam syndicate.

The police reported that at least five cases with losses totaling at least S$32,000 had been reported since September 4.

In exchange for financial benefits, Rajadi allegedly gave the scam syndicate control over her bank account.

On Monday and Tuesday, officers from the Central Police Division and the Commercial Affairs Department's Anti-Scam Command conducted raids close to Middle Road, Woodlands Street 81, and Cantonment Road. They arrested the three individuals and confiscated prepaid cards and electronic devices.