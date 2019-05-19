After the suicide bombing incidents in Sri Lanka that took place in April, the south Asian country again faced a series of cyber attack as some unknown hackers aimed at least 10 Sri Lankan (.lk and .com) websites.

As per TechCERT, which is Sri Lanka's first and largest Computer Emergency Readiness Team, issued a notice on Facebook, stating that the anonymous cybercriminals are targeting the website of Kuwait embassy based in Sri Lanka.

It added that the hackers are currently "launching a series of cyber attacks on Sri Lankan websites motivated by political reasons (I.e.18th May Celebrations)."

In the post, TechCERT also asked the internet users to stay vigilant and monitor system/Intrusion Detection System alerts. It also asked people to make sure that they have applied the latest operating system and application security updates to the web applications which are open to the public internet.

TechCERT asked the web admins to ensure that required security countermeasures have been enforced.

As per the reports the government agencies are currently working to control the cyber-attack threat.

It should be noted that CERT|CC (Computer Emergency Readiness Team | Co-ordination Center) acts as the focal point for cybersecurity for a nation. It is the single trusted source of advice about the latest threats and vulnerabilities affecting computer systems and networks, and a source of expertise to assist the nation, in responding to and recovering from cyber attacks.

This service involves responding to many types of cyber attack Incidents. Some typical examples are:

• Malware (Viruses, Trojans, Backdoors, etc)

• Site Defacement

• DoS Attack

• Phishing

• System Compromise

• Hate/Threat Mail

• Identity/Information Theft