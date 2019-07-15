The gameplay of Square Enix's "Marvel's Avengers" will be revealed during its San Diego Comic Con 2019 panel. Back when it was first unveiled at E3 2019, fans had mixed feelings over the reveal and wanted to see some changes in the game. The panel is set to show what fans can really expect, as well as introduce some of the game's star-studded voice cast.

The "Marvel's Avengers" panel will be held on 1:30 p.m. EST on July 18, according to Siliconera. Another one has been scheduled for the same day in Hall H, much like some of Marvel's movie panels in previous years, according to Reddit. Square Enix's booth in the convention will be #3829.

The panel will unveil the gameplay, along with a panel with important people involved in the project. Crystal Dynamics director Shaun Escayg will be one of the panel guests from the development team. Aside from him, prominent voice actors in the project such as Nolan North, Troy Baker, Laura Bailey, Travis Willingham, and Jeff Schine will also be present to answer fan questions.

This specific segment is set to show some of the new "Marvel's Avengers" gameplay, which would then be followed by an autograph session with the voice cast of the game. The session will be held in the company's booth too.

During its E3 2019 reveal, many fans were both happy and puzzled to see "Marvel's Avengers" among Square Enix's releases. While the game had been teased in another E3 show before, many players liked that many famous voice actors will be working on the game. Their voices are known in the industry, and the actors are known for their work in games that have been released in the PlayStation 2 era.

But while many fans liked the voice cast, the visuals of the main "Avengers" characters left a lot to be desired. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has already introduced the image of the popular heroes, but the beloved superheroes looked much different in the game from the ones fans know and love. For now, many fans have spoken, and changes might be seen as early as the upcoming reveal at the San Diego Comic Con.

"Marvel's Avengers" is set to be released on May 15 next year. The game seems to be a month ahead of the dates that other big titles are also set to come out.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.