Spring Festival Gala 2025: How to Watch Chinese New Year Special Program Live Online

Spring Festival Gala 2025 will begin with a worldwide live telecast on Tuesday (January 28) at 8:00 pm Beijing time. The Chinese community from across the globe and others will watch the Chinese New Year special program online via streaming live and through televised coverage as they welcome the Year of the Snake.

People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the Gala live online on CCTV - 1, CCTV - 3, CCTV - 4, CCTV - 7, and CCTV - Child. YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and RedNote will also telecast the annual event live online.

The television show, which is said to have the largest audience for an entertainment program in the world, is expected to feature some special performances by popular music artists in the country. From special performances to live streaming and broadcast channel details, get all the latest information on the Spring Festival Gala 2025.

Performances

The highlight of this year's New Year Gala, also known as the Chinese Super Bowl, is a song and dance act titled The Pillars. The main venue for the event is Beijing.

The annual event will feature singing and dancing, opera, sketch comedy, cross-talk, martial arts, and acrobatics during the seven-hour TV show. The organizers revealed that they would broadcast the program in ultra-high definition. It will offer an immersive audio-visual experience via various platforms for those at home and abroad.

The organizers will combine the ultra-high-definition production system with extended reality (XR) and virtual production (VP). It will merge the real and virtual worlds, providing viewers with a fully immersive experience combining real-time objects with digital things.

Global Coverage

Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union will telecast various programs from the gala. The African Union of Broadcasting and the Latin American Union of News Agencies will showcase behind-the-scenes footage and gala rehearsals. The African Union of Broadcasting will post highlights from the gala on its social media platforms. The Arab States Broadcasting Union and the European News Exchange will also post highlights from the gala.

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union, the Arab States Broadcasting Union, the African Union of Broadcasting, the European News Exchange and the Latin American Union of News Agencies will telecast the annual event, reaching over 300 media organizations across 169 countries and regions.

As the first CMG Spring Festival Gala since the festival's inscription into the UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, this year's event promises to be a grand cultural feast, bringing together global audiences to celebrate the joyful and auspicious Year of the Snake.