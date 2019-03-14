Spotify (SPOT) has partnered with streaming service Hulu to give its members access to streaming music as well as streaming TV shows and movies.

The new deal started Tuesday and falls under Spotify's Premium membership, which will be charged at the same $9.99 cost per month. The complimentary Hulu programming can be added to any Premium membership on Spotify's services page.

Members that add Hulu to their membership will have access to ad-supported content with the TV show and movie streaming service.

New members can also sign up with Spotify for the bundled package, where they will receive both music streaming and content streaming with Hulu free for the first 30 days, followed by the $9.99 monthly fee.

Members that currently pay $12.99 per month to bundle Spotify and Hulu will have their plan automatically reduced to the $9.99 price, the company said.

Spotify said the Hulu offer is available until June 10 or while supplies last.

Shares of Spotify on Tuesday closed at $145.33, down 0.70 percent.

