Remember #GameDay? As another weekend without live sport comes and goes, the memories of on-field action might seem like a distant memory.

Life under lockdown is tough for sports fans – and no amount of nostalgia-heavy replays or quirky quizzes can fill that gap. We want access to our favourite athletes – and according to one sports marketing expert, the biggest brands, league and sports stars are stepping up to the plate.

Jonno Turner – an award-winning sports marketer who has worked on storytelling with some of sport's big players, including Twitter, Red Bull and even an Olympic Games bid – believes that sport's stars are adapting to the "new normal", despite the goals posts being moved like never before.

"We're seeing a step change in the way athletes approach social media – and it's a shift that could have a lasting impact long after things return to normality," Turner explains.

"What we're witnessing is the rise of athletes as media, and a deeper, more meaningful connection between sport's biggest stars, and most loyal fans. The gap between the athletes and fans is shrinking."

The secret? "Access", adds Turner, who was named as one of 25 top creatives worldwide by the Clio Awards in 2019, and selected in the '30 under 30' of UK sport.

"With more physical distance, athletes are becoming acutely aware of the value and power of access. We're seeing a pivot that combines not just their star power, but their sizeable platforms, to deliver purposeful storytelling in more creative ways."

One thing is for sure – we're no longer following our favourite sports stars just for their athleticism. In fact, in the COVID-age, athletes are stripped of the one thing that has probably defined their characters for much of their lives – their ability to perform and showcase their talents on the field.

"That is pushing athletes to think outside the box about how they can contribute to the conversation," continues Turner.

One of the NBA's biggest draws, Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry, is a great example of this. With over 30 million followers on Instagram, he has chosen to use his voice in a different, positive way – tweaking his content in light of the suspension of the basketball season.

In April, he hosted a live Q&A with infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci, to share key messaging and information around Coronavirus.

Curry isn't the first sports star or brand to use their storytelling for social good, but in an age of 'fake news' and partisan media outlets, this was a significant moment – so much so that the New York Times described it as 'one of the most concise and accessible public education efforts available' – and former President Barack Obama even tuned in live and left an emoji comment.

"Curry's decision to use his personal platform and voice for good shows that the world's biggest sports stars are not only far more willing to get involved in community outreach and social engagement and participate in challenging conversations – they're now leading the discussion on their own turf," says Turner.

U.S. Women's National Team soccer star Megan Rapinoe followed up by inviting Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to discuss the stimulus package live in front of her 2.2 million followers.

The outcome is genuine engagement and relevance that many global brands could only dream of.

"In times like these, the true value of content isn't in how it looks, but how it makes you feel," continues Turner. "It's about bringing people together, and harnessing the power of community."

That means far more opportunities to engage on different levels—and a chance for athletes to get creative, and establish their own personality and platform. Athletes are rising to the challenge of building community and keeping the conversation going, even without their team's PR or digital team to hide behind.

There's never been a better time for athletes to not only join the conversation, but lead it. And it's never been more important—no, necessary—to show fans there's a human behind the athlete.

What does this mean for the future? Once the athletes have live sport to focus on again, will we see a return to standard highlight videos and press photos?

"I think the relationship between athletes and social media will be forever changed, even when we get back to 'normal'," adds Turner.

"We're building a new generation of social-savvy athletes who are as adept as creating content on selfie mode as they as at creating content on the field."

Remember #GameDay? As another weekend without live sport comes and goes, the memories of on-field action might seem like a distant memory.

Life under lockdown is tough for sports fans – and no amount of nostalgia-heavy replays or quirky quizzes can fill that gap. We want access to our favourite athletes – and according to one sports marketing expert, the biggest brands, league and sports stars are stepping up to the plate.

Jonno Turner – an award-winning sports marketer who has worked on storytelling with some of sport's big players, including Twitter, Red Bull and even an Olympic Games bid – believes that sport's stars are adapting to the "new normal", despite the goals posts being moved like never before.

"We're seeing a step change in the way athletes approach social media – and it's a shift that could have a lasting impact long after things return to normality," Turner explains.

"What we're witnessing is the rise of athletes as media, and a deeper, more meaningful connection between sport's biggest stars, and most loyal fans. The gap between the athletes and fans is shrinking."

The secret? "Access", adds Turner, who was named as one of 25 top creatives worldwide by the Clio Awards in 2019, and selected in the '30 under 30' of UK sport.





"With more physical distance, athletes are becoming acutely aware of the value and power of access. We're seeing a pivot that combines not just their star power, but their sizeable platforms, to deliver purposeful storytelling in more creative ways."

One thing is for sure – we're no longer following our favourite sports stars just for their athleticism. In fact, in the COVID-age, athletes are stripped of the one thing that has probably defined their characters for much of their lives – their ability to perform and showcase their talents on the field.

"That is pushing athletes to think outside the box about how they can contribute to the conversation," continues Turner.

One of the NBA's biggest draws, Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry, is a great example of this. With over 30 million followers on Instagram, he has chosen to use his voice in a different, positive way – tweaking his content in light of the suspension of the basketball season.

In April, he hosted a live Q&A with infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci, to share key messaging and information around Coronavirus.

Curry isn't the first sports star or brand to use their storytelling for social good, but in an age of 'fake news' and partisan media outlets, this was a significant moment – so much so that the New York Times described it as 'one of the most concise and accessible public education efforts available' – and former President Barack Obama even tuned in live and left an emoji comment.

"Curry's decision to use his personal platform and voice for good shows that the world's biggest sports stars are not only far more willing to get involved in community outreach and social engagement and participate in challenging conversations – they're now leading the discussion on their own turf," says Turner.

U.S. Women's National Team soccer star Megan Rapinoe followed up by inviting Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to discuss the stimulus package live in front of her 2.2 million followers.

The outcome is genuine engagement and relevance that many global brands could only dream of.

"In times like these, the true value of content isn't in how it looks, but how it makes you feel," continues Turner. "It's about bringing people together, and harnessing the power of community."

That means far more opportunities to engage on different levels—and a chance for athletes to get creative, and establish their own personality and platform. Athletes are rising to the challenge of building community and keeping the conversation going, even without their team's PR or digital team to hide behind.

There's never been a better time for athletes to not only join the conversation, but lead it. And it's never been more important—no, necessary—to show fans there's a human behind the athlete.

What does this mean for the future? Once the athletes have live sport to focus on again, will we see a return to standard highlight videos and press photos?

"I think the relationship between athletes and social media will be forever changed, even when we get back to 'normal'," adds Turner.

"We're building a new generation of social-savvy athletes who are as adept as creating content on selfie mode as they as at creating content on the field."