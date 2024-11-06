Sporting CP vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

After their first Premier League defeat of the season, Manchester City will travel to Portugal to take on Sporting CP in the Champions League. The match will be played on Tuesday, November 5. The game is crucial as both teams are tied with 7 points in the group stage and are eager to assert their dominance.

Daniel Siebert will officiate the match, which is expected to be played under overcast conditions with a temperature of 7°C. Sporting CP, managed by their soon-to-be leaving coach Rúben Amorim, is in excellent form, sitting at the top of the Portuguese Championship. Viktor Gyökeres, their leading striker, will be a player to watch closely.

Manchester City Aims to Bounce Back

For the first time in over a year, Manchester City suffered back-to-back losses. The reigning English champions were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Tottenham Hotspur on October 30 and then stunned by Bournemouth in the Premier League on November 2, with both matches ending in a 2–1 defeat.

The setbacks came against the backdrop of a mounting injury crisis for Pep Guardiola's squad. However, the team appears to be making progress in terms of recovery.

Kyle Walker made his return to the starting lineup, and Jérémy Doku came on as a substitute. While Savinho and Kevin De Bruyne remained on the bench as unused substitutes, their inclusion in the squad provided a boost in terms of injury recovery for City.

Guardiola still needs to find ways to compensate for the absences of key players such as Rodri, John Stones, Rúben Dias, Jack Grealish, and Oscar Bobb if City hopes to secure all three points in Tuesday's match.

When and Where

The Sporting CP vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Nov. 6).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Sporting CP vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Sporting CP vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Sporting CP vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Sporting CP vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Sporting CP vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.