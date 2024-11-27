Sporting CP vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Sporting CP are gearing up for a crucial encounter in the Champions League as they host an in-form Arsenal in Lisbon on Tuesday, November 26. The Portuguese team has been in fine form, recently securing a thumping win against third-tier Amarante FC in the Cup.

They've also adapted well to life without their former coach Ruben Amorim, with Joao Pereira stepping in as manager. The 40-year-old, who recently signed a contract until 2027, faces his first major test as Sporting's head coach against Arsenal. Both teams have a recent history, with Sporting winning in their recent Europa League clash, setting the stage for another exciting encounter in the Champions League.

Sporting on a High

This season, both teams are aiming for a spot in the top eight, but Sporting currently holds the advantage. In their most recent Champions League outing, Sporting under Ruben Amorim's leadership delivered a stunning win over Manchester City, with Benjamin Sesko netting an impressive hat-trick.

As a result, the Portuguese club sits second in the standings, just behind Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta will remember the last time his Arsenal team faced Sporting CP, which saw major injuries to key players William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu, derailing their title challenge.

While Arteta may not be seeking revenge, he will certainly demand a solid performance from his team in the Champions League to prove their resilience.

Arsenal bounced back from a series of disappointing results with a convincing 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, with standout performances from Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard. Arteta will be hoping for similar energy and intensity when his team faces Sporting in Portugal, as they seek to regain their form in the competition.

Currently sitting outside the top eight following a narrow defeat to Inter Milan at the San Siro, Arsenal will be looking to turn their Champions League campaign around with a crucial win in Lisbon.

When and Where

The Sporting CP vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be played at Estádio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday, Nov 26. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Nov 27).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Sporting CP vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Sporting CP vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Sporting CP vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Sporting CP vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Sporting CP vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.