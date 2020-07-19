It's Okay to Not Be Okay is winning praises for its plot and the way relationships are being formed under difficult situations. The episode 9 of the drama was intense as the 'Sang Tae truth' comes to haunt the lead pair Moon Kang Tae (played by Lim Soo Hyun) and Ko Moon Young (Seo Ye Ji) and threatens their relationship badly.

Both Moon Kang Tae and Ko Moon Young who have been struggling to let each other know their true self and feelings for each other at last happen to overcome the block and open up. The exchange of flowers and the sweet kiss was loved by the audience.

Episode 9 Recap: The Rift

For the first time in his life, Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) decides to dedicate one day to himself and goes on a trip with Ko Moon Young (Seo Ye Ji). Both happen to spend the night together, making Moon Kang Tae's specially-abled brother Moon Sang Tae (played by Oh Jung Se) feel abandoned. The brothers had been there for each other throughout their lives, making Moon Kang Tae suppress all his desires and live for his elder brother.

But one day with Ko Moon Young and Moon Kang Tae experience happiest day in life. But this happiness is short lived as Moon Sang Tae rebels against the brother and accuses him of "wanting to be his killer."

Moon Kang Tae who is on cloud nine after sharing a sweet moment with his childhood sweetheart Ko Moon Young is brought back to reality as his brother who feels neglected and abandoned yells at him. "You told our mother every day that it would be fine if I wasn't there, that it would be fine if I died. That day, you threw me into the river. I begged you to save me, but you ran away," says Moon Sang Tae as Kang Tae is seen crying out loud that it is not true.

What to Expect in Episode 10: Spoiler

Moon Kang Tae's world comes down crumbling and the episode ends there making the audience wait with bated breath for episode 10. With Moon Kang Tae completely shattered and his relationship with his specially-challenged elder brother badly affected, the next episode is expected to be more intense than the previous one.

The latest still cuts show Moon Sang Tae and Moon Kang Tae exchanging looks inside their house. Sang Tae has a cold expression and Kang Tae is full of remorse and is apologetic towards Sang Tae. This surely is going to affect the newfound relationship between Moon Kang Tae and Ko Moon Young.

The preview shows how Kang Tae chooses his brother over Moon Young as he leaves her hand and says it is not possible for them to be together. In another scene, Moon Young can be seen drinking alone in her castle while she misses Kang Tae badly.

The premier makes it look like their relationship has come to an end even before it started. The truth behind the drowning incident is likely to be revealed in episode 10. It looks like only the revelation of this truth can bring the trio- Sang Tae, Kang Tae and Moon Young together. The 10th episode of the drama is all set to be aired on tvN 10 p.m. KST and it is also available on Netflix.