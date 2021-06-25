SPOILER ALERT: 'Nevertheless' Episode 2 Rated 19+; Will Han Seo Hee Accept Song Kang's Advances?

JTBC shared a sneak-peek into the upcoming episode of its ongoing drama Nevertheless starring Song Kang and Han Seo Hee. Though kiss scenes are common in Korean dramas, rarely a drama gets 'adult only' warning. The second episode of Nevertheless has been rated 19 plus and netizens have expressed curiosity in knowing what is in store in the upcoming episode.

The second episode will air on June 26 at 11 PM KST. The drama is based on the webtoon of the same title. The drama tells the story of Yoo Na Bi [played by Han Seo hee], a woman who doesn't believe in love but is interested in dating; and Song Kang who plays the role of Park Jae Uhn, a man who does not even want to commit to dating but is only comfortable having flings.

Episode 1 Preview

In the opening episode, Yoo Na Bi could be seen drawn towards the charming Park Jae Uhn. Though they cross paths just two times, both become close. Though attracted to each other, Yoon a Bi tries to push him away owing to unexpected circumstances. But this time, Park Jae Uhn doesn't give up, instead puts in effort to show his charms, making it difficult for Yoon Na Bi to reject him.

The episode ends with a cliffhanger as Park Jae Uhn pulls Yoo Na Bi for a kiss. But the episode ends abruptly, leaving audience in a fix as it is not sure of Yoo Na Bi will fall for the tricks of Park Jae uhn. Here is what to expect from episode 2.

Episode 2 Spoilers

The latest stills suggest that Yoo Na Bi falls hard for Park Jae Uhn. It is like she is under a spell and just can't reject Park Jae Uhn. Both get closer to each other but Yoo Na Bi is still in a contemplating mode. Even when she gently touches his lips, she makes sure to keep a distance from Park Jae Uhn. But with the drama being rated 19 plus, it is likely that the couple will end up together, at least for a fling.

According to Soompi, producers of Nevertheless teased: "The reason that Park Jae Uhn is an 'unattainable flower' will be revealed in the second episode. Please stay tuned to find out what decision Yoo Na Bi, who keeps falling harder and harder even though she knows he's bad, will make. Yoo Na Bi's relatable feelings, which reflect those of young people in love like a mirror, will inspire empathy."