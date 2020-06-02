Filmmaker Spike Lee has released a short film capturing police brutality with clips of the deaths of George Floyd and Eric Garner, along with footage from his Oscar-nominated film, "Do The Right Thing".

Titled "3 Brothers", Lee posted the video on his Twitter account. The film opens with the words "Will History Stop Repeating Itself", and then shows the footage of the arrests of Floyd and Garner -- both of which resulted in their deaths. He then shows scenes from his 1989 movie "Do the Right Thing" wherein Radio Raheem dies after being choked by police officers. The short film first appeared on CNN, reports theguardian.com.

Floyd, aged 46, died last week after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe", and "please, I can't breathe". Chauvin was arrested and charged with three-degree murder and manslaughter.

'You Just Really Killed That Man'

Lee's film, over a minute long, concluded with the footage from the Floyd video where an onlooker tells Chauvin: "You just really killed that man."

"How can people not understand why people are acting the way they are? ... This is not new, we saw with the riots in the 1960s, the assassination of Dr. King, every time something jumps off and we don't get our justice, people are reacting the way they do to be heard ... We are seeing this again and again and again ... This is the thing: the killing of black bodies, that is what this country is built upon," Lee told CNN's Don Lemon.