Spike Lee's Prematurely Announces Palme d'Or Winner: Netizens Say He Pulled Off Cannes Version of Warren Beatty

Spike Lee has lent an apology for accidentally announcing the name of the most prestigious award, the Palme d'Or at the 74th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday evening, 17 July. He revealed Julia Ducournau's "Titane" as the winner of the event's top prize.

He was supposed to reveal the name of the first prize, but he mistook that to mean "first place" and announced Julia Ducournau's "Titane" as the winner of Palme d'Or. The audience was quite shocked even as he was asked to "wait, wait."

There was confusion as Lee, the jury president, was informed by other members that the big award should be given in the end. Although he announced Julia Ducournau's name, she did not turn up to the stage and accepted the award only in the end when it was formally announced.

His Apology

"In my 63 years of life, I've learned people get a second chance. So this is my second chance. I apologize for messing up. It took a lot of suspense out of the night," the 64-year old said after Titane was formally announced the winner of the top prize.

Later, during the jury press conference, he said, "I have no excuses. I messed up. I'm a big sports fan. It's like the guy at the end of the game in the foul line, he misses the free throw, or a guy misses a kick,"

Spike Lee added that he apologised to the representatives of the festival and they told him to "forget it."

Netizens Reaction:

However, netizens are not really upset with Spike Lee as they claim that mistakes happen. Many are comparing this blunder with other instances at other award ceremonies and notably when Warren Beatty announced the wrong film for the Best Picture in 2017.

Geoff (Quiz Show): Lol Spike Lee trying to one up Soderbergh on announcing the winner even earlier

Paul H.: Well if Soderbergh can do Best Picture before Actor & Actress, Spike can do what he wants!

Christian Blauvelt: Spike Lee just pulled the Cannes version of a Warren Beatty/Faye Dunaway moment. #Cannes2021

Steve Shor: Spike Lee's version of Elizabeth Taylor announcing Gladiator at the Golden Globes.

His take on Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announcing La La Land instead of Moonlight at the Academy Awards. #Cannes2021 @Festival_Cannes @cannes

Delphine Del Val: Spike Lee the new Warren Beatty

Reel Fanatic: Man, you gotta feel for #SpikeLee with his big blunder at #Cannes, but head up, it of course wasn't nearly as bad as what Warren Beatty did at the #Oscars.

Tray Hussle: Errbody make mistakes but in da end u juss gotta do da right thang #SpikeLee

Jerome Joseph Gentes (he/him): I'm all in with Spike Lee making a human mistake or two, considering he STILL doesn't have an Oscar for Best Director. #CannesFilmFestival #SpikeLee