Born in South Korea, 51-year-old American actor Daniel Dae Kim says he's been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently recovering in self-isolation at his home in Hawaii. In a recently released video, the Spiderman actor said that he was probably infected by the Novel Coronavirus while shooting for television series "New Amsterdam" in New York City.

In a 10-minute video the actor from "Lost" and "Hellboy" said he developed a scratchy throat while flying back to Hawaii to be with his family after filming on the series. He was halted due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Along with Kim, the list of celebrities affected by the virus also includes famous names like "Game of Thrones" actress Indira Verma, her co-star Kristofer Hivju, as well as "Thor" actor Idris Elba, Hollywood legend Tom Hanks and his wife.

Daniel Dae Kim tested positive

When Kim reached Hawaii, he went for self-quarantine and then developed other symptoms, such as chest tightness, body aches and a fever. Later doctor recommended a COVID-19 test, which he did at a drive-thru testing centre in Honolulu which came positive.

In his Instagram video, Kim said that he self-isolated from his family during this time. The actor was never hospitalized and treated his symptoms with medicine, rest and liquids. He also added that while his case was not "a matter of life and death" he urged others to practice self-distancing and follow other guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.

Care for self and loved ones

He said that "If you treat this without care you are potentially endangering the lives of millions of people, including your loved ones." The actor praised the efforts made by medical workers, grocery store employees and other healthcare staffs. He also called for an end to xenophobic behaviour that the outbreak has caused, describing such actions "cowardly" and "inexcusable."

Kim also said in the video, "Yes, I'm Asian. And yes, I have coronavirus, but I did not get it in China. I got it in America -- in New York City... Despite what certain political leaders want to call it, I don't consider the place where it's from as important as the people who are sick and dying."

In addition, he said, "I'm grateful to be alive and healthy. It gives me hope that through our collective efforts we can beat this thing and flatten the curve."

Game of Thrones actress is another Coronavirus victim

The GOT alumna Indira Varma revealed that she has tested positive for the new Coronavirus. The actress who stars on ABC's drama series For Life, revealed the news in an Instagram post stating, "I'm in bed with it and it's not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people."

Varma, who played the role of Ellaria Sand in GOT, is sad though. "So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes (sic)."