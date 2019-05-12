The latest trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home showed that Peter Parker has not been able to overcome the grief of losing Tony Stark after the events of Avengers: Endgame. That being said, there are chances that we might get to see Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) or some other new Iron Man back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we witnessed a unique relationship building between Peter Parker and Tony Stark. Starting from Captain America: Civil War and running all the way through Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, we witnessed how much Tony cares for Peter. In Avengers: Endgame movie, we saw the end of Tony Stark as we know him but there are chances that we get to see Iron Man in the upcoming Spider-Man movie.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will feature Peter Parker trying to move on in his life after the events of Avengers: Endgame. He is trying his best to find a place for himself in a world where there is no Tony Stark / Iron Man. To overcome the pain and some sort of guilt, he will go to Europe with his school friends only to find new threats from another dimension waiting for him to suit up and become the man Tony always wanted him to be. He will have to team up for the first time with Nick Fury and Mysterio to stop the beings from a different planet.

In the trailer, we see Peter mourning the loss of Tony, whom he saw as a father-figure, and the world around him is asking him to become the "new Iron Man." Moreover, Peter is shown wearing Tony's glasses and now fans are convinced that these glasses are a gift to Peter from Tony and instead of some AI's voice, Peter will hear Tony's pre-recorded voice through those glasses. In this way, Tony will never leave Peter's side and will always be with him in some capacity.

In Avengers: Endgame time travelling concept, we saw how Tony Stark might have survived in a different timeline but in the current timeline, the world will surely need a new Iron Man. There are several remaining Avengers who will fill Tony's shoes but fans from around the world are going to miss Robert Downey Jr. playing the role of a billionaire superhero who sacrificed himself in order to save the entire Universe.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers and is based on the character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. The upcoming Marvel Comics movie is directed by Jon Watts, who previously directed Spider: Man — Homecoming.

The movie will feature an ensemble cast of Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, alongside Samuel L Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. The upcoming MCU movie is distributed by Sony Pictures and is slated to release on July 2.